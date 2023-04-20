Cian Sheehan: Spotlight on Limerick after Ray Dempsey departure

From last August to last month, Limerick went from having Billy Lee to Ray Dempsey to Mark Fitzgerald in charge. From stability to a revolving door spinning faster than you'd like
Cian Sheehan: Spotlight on Limerick after Ray Dempsey departure

SPOTLIGHT: Cian Sheehan of Limerick poses for a portrait at the launch of the Munster GAA Championship at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 07:00
Eoghan Cormican

The same day as Limerick were relegated from Division 2, Seán Cavanagh gave his tuppence worth on the removal of Ray Dempsey as Limerick manager after only five games and the role of the players in that removal.

A panelist on RTÉ’s Allianz League highlights show, Cavanagh didn’t spare the Limerick footballers over a mid-season managerial change he said “reflects badly” on the group.

Falling outside the Sam Maguire qualifying places as a result of their league relegation, the Tyrone man added, means the players have put a “massive amount of pressure” on themselves going forward.

“They've put a target on their back, essentially,” Cavanagh continued.

Cian Sheehan was Limerick’s outstanding footballer in 2022. His All-Star nomination backs up that statement. At the recent launch of the Munster championships, we mentioned Cavanagh’s remarks to him and asked whether he subscribed to the view that the Limerick panel had painted a target on their backs?

To his credit, the dynamic half-back met the question head on.

“We have put a spotlight on us,” Sheehan replied. “But if we did or we didn't, we still have to perform. We were still looking into relegation, we had to get results in the last few games. We were very close against Meath and Kildare to turn it around. It didn't happen, but it is what it is.

“Did we put an additional spotlight [on us]? Yes, but has it a bearing on the camp, I don't believe so.” 

Neither did he see their spring as a disruptive one. From last August to last month, they went from having Billy Lee to Ray Dempsey to Mark Fitzgerald in charge. From stability to a revolving door spinning faster than you'd like.

“Lots of things went on. Big change with Billy and his staff leaving. Things aren't always going to work out smoothly. I think we are doing very well now. There were a lot of games there we left behind us. A couple of small tweaks could really improve our form and results hopefully.” 

Limerick, without a competitive win in 2023, host Clare in the Munster semi-final on Saturday evening. The fixture is so much more than a Munster semi-final. It’s season-defining. The winner will play in the All-Ireland series, the vanquished condemned to the Tailteann backroads.

For all Clare’s progress under Colm Collins, the Treaty have constantly proved a pebble in their shoe. In their three Munster championship meetings between 2015-17, Clare’s margin of victory was never more than a single score.

Twelve months ago, they travelled up to Ennis and took the spoils after a marathon contest decided by penalties.

“It's huge,” said Sheehan of Saturday’s game. “For us, it is our only way into the All-Ireland series. For that on its own, it is a massive game.

“Everybody wants to be in the All-Ireland series. But I've no problem playing in the Tailteann Cup. I'd look forward to playing in that, as well, if I have to.” 

He does acknowledge, though, that a summer in the second tier followed by next spring’s return to Division 3 would represent regression after the progress achieved during the final year of Billy Lee’s tenure where league promotion gave rise to a first Munster final appearance in 12 years.

“Last year, we were in the All-Ireland series and we got promoted from Division 3 to 2. The flipside now is that we got demoted from Division 2 to 3 and we have taken a step back, but the season is not over yet. We still have an opportunity to right some of those wrongs. I am looking forward to having a go at that.

“We tried out a lot of things during the league, a lot of things didn't really work, so we are trying to go back to the basics and try and build from there. We are working on a few small things that we think will have a big impact.”

More in this section

Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps launch Focused Kerry All-Stars trained together on trip
Munster GAA Championship Launch 'It's been a breath of fresh air' - Jamie Barron hails early impact of Davy Fitz
Tipperary v Waterford - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Clare GAA unsuccessful in challenge to amend Wexford motion passed at Congress
<p>CORK PROGRESS: Clare v Cork in the Munster U20 Hurling Match. Where's the Sliotar? David Kennedy, Clare with sean Daly and James Downey, Cork, searching for the Sliotar in the Munster U20 Hurling Match in Cusack Park, Ennis. Picture: Brendan Gleeson</p>

Cork defeat Clare to reach the knockout stages of the Munster U20 Hurling Championship

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd