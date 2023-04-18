Kildare conquer Laois to set up final meeting with Dublin

Kildare finished with a flurry, scoring seven times, unanswered.
Kildare conquer Laois to set up final meeting with Dublin

HERE WE GO, AGAIN: The result sets up a Dublin-Kildare rematch in next week’s provincial decider. Pic: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 21:27
Kevin Egan, Laois Hire O'Moore Park

Leinster U-20 Football Championship semi-final 

Kildare 1-20 Laois 0-9 

A hugely fortuitous Kildare goal from Eoin Cully after 44 minutes was the turning point as Laois completely switched off and allowed the reigning Leinster champions to rack up the scores and set up a rematch with Dublin in next week’s provincial decider.

0-9 to 0-4 in favour of the Lily Whites at half-time would suggest that they were in control throughout, but it was anything but, as a strong breeze blew down the ground in Portlaoise, favouring the away side in the opening half. 

Fionn Cooke and Shane Farrell were utterly dominant at midfield, winning the world of ball, while up front, corner forwards Cully – who was a very late introduction to the side – and Ryan Sinkey kicked some wonderful scores.

However, Kildare also kicked each one of the six wides that were registered in the opening half, and looked like they might be opened up at various stages. 

Jack Byrne and David Costello were very lively up front, while Laois also carved out the game’s best goal chance when Oisín Hooney played in Ben Dempsey, but the roving full-back blasted his shot over the bar from ten metres out with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Costello, substitute Colin Dunne and David McEvoy kicked some nice points as Laois doubled their tally by the 41st minute, getting within four points, but they were rocked when a strong run from Oisín O’Sullivan ended with the Clane man floating the ball across the square.

Fionn Cooke got a decisive touch to slam the ball onto the crossbar, but luck was on Kildare’s side as the ball rebounded into Cully and back over the goal-line.

That score seemed to drain all the life and hope out of Laois, and Kildare did as they liked from then on, finishing with seven scores unanswered.

Scorers for Kildare: E Cully 1-5, R Sinkey 0-4, A Fanning 0-3, S Farrell 0-3 (0-1f), C Dalton 0-1, C Bolton 0-1, K Browne 0-1, O O’Sullivan 0-1, J Harris 0-1.

Scorers for Laois: D McEvoy 0-3f, J Byrne 0-2, C Dunne 0-2 (0-1f), B Dempsey 0-1, D Costello 0-1.

Kildare: C Barker; H O’Neill, R Burke, T Von Englebrechten; J Harris, J McGrath, J McKevitt; S Farrell, F Cooke; N Dolan, C Bolton, C Dalton; R Sinkey, A Fanning, E Cully.

Subs: O O’Sullivan for Dolan (40), K Browne for Bolton (50), E Mountaine for Fanning (56), F Ó Giolláin for McKevitt (60), D Guerin for Farrell (60).

Laois: C Brown; S McGrath, B Dempsey, C McEvoy; C McWey, S Fingleton, D Slevin; C Heffernan, D McEvoy; C Lee, S Fitzpatrick, J Brennan; O Hooney, J Byrne, D Costello.

Subs: C Dunne for Lee (h-t), T Fennelly for Brennan (h-t), S Lennon for McGrath (39), C Murphy for Hooney (46), C Kelly for Byrne (51).

Referee: Eamon O’Connor (Offaly).

More in this section

Dan O'Leary with John O'Regan 18/4/2023 Dublin take care of Meath challenge to return to Leinster final 
Lacklustre Cork minors fall to first defeat as Clare qualify for business end Lacklustre Cork minors fall to first defeat as Clare qualify for business end
Waterford v Tipperary - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 Inter-county players and managers urged to abide by the hand-pass rule
<p>LATE WINNER: Tipperary's Keith Loughnane, Evan Morris and Oisin O'Donoghue in action against Limerick's Seán Duff during the Munster Minor Hurling Championship in Semple Stadium. Pic: Diarmuid Brennan.</p>

Late Cosgrove score secures progression for Limerick

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd