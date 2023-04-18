Kildare conquer Laois to set up final meeting with Dublin

Leinster U-20 Football Championship semi-final

Kildare 1-20 Laois 0-9

A hugely fortuitous Kildare goal from Eoin Cully after 44 minutes was the turning point as Laois completely switched off and allowed the reigning Leinster champions to rack up the scores and set up a rematch with Dublin in next week’s provincial decider.

0-9 to 0-4 in favour of the Lily Whites at half-time would suggest that they were in control throughout, but it was anything but, as a strong breeze blew down the ground in Portlaoise, favouring the away side in the opening half.

Fionn Cooke and Shane Farrell were utterly dominant at midfield, winning the world of ball, while up front, corner forwards Cully – who was a very late introduction to the side – and Ryan Sinkey kicked some wonderful scores.

However, Kildare also kicked each one of the six wides that were registered in the opening half, and looked like they might be opened up at various stages.

Jack Byrne and David Costello were very lively up front, while Laois also carved out the game’s best goal chance when Oisín Hooney played in Ben Dempsey, but the roving full-back blasted his shot over the bar from ten metres out with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Costello, substitute Colin Dunne and David McEvoy kicked some nice points as Laois doubled their tally by the 41st minute, getting within four points, but they were rocked when a strong run from Oisín O’Sullivan ended with the Clane man floating the ball across the square.

Fionn Cooke got a decisive touch to slam the ball onto the crossbar, but luck was on Kildare’s side as the ball rebounded into Cully and back over the goal-line.

That score seemed to drain all the life and hope out of Laois, and Kildare did as they liked from then on, finishing with seven scores unanswered.

Scorers for Kildare: E Cully 1-5, R Sinkey 0-4, A Fanning 0-3, S Farrell 0-3 (0-1f), C Dalton 0-1, C Bolton 0-1, K Browne 0-1, O O’Sullivan 0-1, J Harris 0-1.

Scorers for Laois: D McEvoy 0-3f, J Byrne 0-2, C Dunne 0-2 (0-1f), B Dempsey 0-1, D Costello 0-1.

Kildare: C Barker; H O’Neill, R Burke, T Von Englebrechten; J Harris, J McGrath, J McKevitt; S Farrell, F Cooke; N Dolan, C Bolton, C Dalton; R Sinkey, A Fanning, E Cully.

Subs: O O’Sullivan for Dolan (40), K Browne for Bolton (50), E Mountaine for Fanning (56), F Ó Giolláin for McKevitt (60), D Guerin for Farrell (60).

Laois: C Brown; S McGrath, B Dempsey, C McEvoy; C McWey, S Fingleton, D Slevin; C Heffernan, D McEvoy; C Lee, S Fitzpatrick, J Brennan; O Hooney, J Byrne, D Costello.

Subs: C Dunne for Lee (h-t), T Fennelly for Brennan (h-t), S Lennon for McGrath (39), C Murphy for Hooney (46), C Kelly for Byrne (51).

Referee: Eamon O’Connor (Offaly).