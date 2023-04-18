Late Cosgrove score secures progression for Limerick

Munster Minor Hurling Championship Round 4

Tipperary 1-22 Limerick 1-23

A 65th-minute winner from half-back Jack Cosgrove eliminated the Tipperary minors from the Munster Championship with a game to spare while ensuring Limerick’s progression.

Robbie Ryan was heroic in defeat, his tally of 16 points from all angles keeping Tipp alive for much of this contest until two late hammer blows saw Limerick into the knockout stages.

The first, Robert O’Farrell’s 58th-minute goal, came from a dropped ball as Tipp tried to pass their way out from the back. O’Farrell found the net from 25 yards out with the goalie unable to recover his position to defend the whole of the goal.

It put Limerick two clear and was a fine reward for an attack that forced turnover scores all day long.

Cosgrove’s winner similarly came from a loose clearance, this time a longer one. It was excusable in the circumstances as Tipp were desperate to get off one last attack knowing nothing but a win could breathe life into their All-Ireland title defence.

Any raised home hopes from Colm Kennedy’s opening point took an early knock as Limerick struck eight of the next nine, pressurising Tipp into a number of errors. O’Farrell lit the fuse with three in three minutes, including two fine efforts along the New Stand sideline.

James Woodlock positioned inside forward Ryan at centre-forward with a licence to roam. He showed signs of sharpness with an eighth-minute point from the halfway line but he would completely bend the game to his will in the second quarter.

Tipp got a handle on the Limerick puck-out and with that platform, they strung together the next six scores to level, with five from Ryan, including efforts off left and right and from either sideline.

Limerick responded with Diarmuid Lyons doing the playmaking for Dara Ferland and Darren Collopy points but Tipp finished with a closing quartet.

Jamie Ormond, buzzing around midfield, was particularly effective in locating Ryan’s runs and he added one of his own to three from Ryan to make it 0-12 to 0-10.

Limerick stepped on the gas with four points right from the restart. Patrick Kearney was introduced at the break and his pace troubled Tipp for two of those.

He added to the industry of the inside attackers who forced an opposition defender to overcarry for a second time, with Collopy converting. That effort was underlined when Collopy blocked down a defender for another point.

Ryan continued to lead the Tipp response with four frees, with referee Ciarán O’Regan repeatedly penalising Limerick backs for throwing the sliotar.

Still, Limerick’s lead was four and their opponents were yet to score from play this half until Sam Rowan reignited Tipperary's belief in the 49th minute, latching onto a long delivery to ripple the roof of the net.

They added another three on the trot to lead by two, with a first-touch point from Cillian Minogue and a pair from Ryan, one whistling just over the bar after a zig-zagging run. 1-19 to 0-20 now.

Collopy (free) and Matthew Fitzgerald brought Limerick back and while Tipp had three more points from Ormond, Cormac Cahill, and Ryan, those errors would cost them.

Scorers for Tipperary: R Ryan (0-16, 9 frees, 1 65); S Rowan (1-0); J Ormond (0-2); C Kennedy, S Tobin, C Cahill, C Minogue (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: D Collopy (0-9, 6 frees); R O’Farrell (1-3); J Cosgrave (0-3, 1 free); M Fitzgerald, T Boddy, P Kearney (0-2 each); D Ferland, H Flanagan (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: H Loughnane (Roscrea); J Lahart (Holycross-Ballycahill), E Morris (Holycross-Ballycahill), K Loughnane (Dúrlas Óg); S Buckley (Knockavilla Kickhams), O O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), D Linnane (Mullinahone); J Ormond (JK Brackens, capt), D Costigan (Moycarkey-Borris); L Loughnane (Roscrea), R Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), C Kennedy (Sean Treacys); S Rowan (Mullinahone), S Tobin (Carrick Swan), J Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris).

Subs: C Cahill (Drom-Inch) for Costigan (37), C Ryan (Moneygall) for K Loughnane (46), C Minogue (Dúrlas Óg) for Hayes (47), A Ryan (Arravale Rovers) for L Loughnane (49).

LIMERICK: J Fitzgerald (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); J O’Keeffe (Na Piarsaigh), C Bickford (Ahane), S Morrissey (Dromin-Athlacca); J Cosgrove (Ahane), S Casey (Bruff), C Scully (Monaleen); D Lyons (Newcastle West), M Fitzgerald (Monaleen); R O’Farrell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), D Ferland (Monaleen), T Boddy (Bruff); H Flanagan (Garryspillane), S Duff (Mungret St Paul’s), D Collopy (Murroe-Boher).

Subs: P Kearney (Adare) for Duff (h-t), M Leo (Knockainey) for Lyons (52), D Gleeson (Adare) for Scully (55).

Referee: C O’Regan (Cork).