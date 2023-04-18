Lacklustre Cork minors fall to first defeat as Clare qualify for business end

Munster Minor Hurling Championship Round 4

Clare 0-17 Cork 0-12

The art of perseverance eventually proved fruitful for hosts Clare as they secured their place in the business end of the Munster Minor Hurling Championship following a dominant second period in O’Garney Park, Sixmilebridge on Tuesday evening.

Being their final group game, nothing but a victory would suffice for last year’s finalists to confirm their passage to at least a semi-final.

However, while they were surprisingly superior to Cork for the majority, the home side certainly made much harder work of it than entirely necessary as they almost matched their 17-point haul with as many wides (16 in total).

Previously unbeaten Cork sorely missed the scoring prowess of talisman Barry Walsh who was out through injury and seemed to capitalise upon Clare’s profligacy as they managed to inch in front through Conor McCarthy at 0-11 to 0-10 by the two-thirds mark.

That was to be their final score until injury time, however, as Clare swallowed up Cork’s long-range puck-outs and laid siege on their flagging visitors to plunder seven points without reply over the next twelve minutes to leave the scoreline reading 0-17 to 0-11.

Spinal defenders Ronan Keane and James Hegarty were outstanding throughout for the Banner, with both getting on the scoreboard from play and the latter taking over the frees when two previous takers found it difficult to hone their radar.

Those misses were in contrast to Johnny Murphy’s consistency from placed balls that ensured the sides were level on five occasions in the first half before midfielder Jack Mescall edged Clare 0-9 to 0-8 in front by the break.

A lacklustre Cork responded with three of the first four points of the new half including a brace for Conor McCarthy, only to falter all too easily as Clare seized full control and bombarded Cork’s rearguard for the bulk of the second period.

Eoin Ogie Fanning and Michael Collins epitomised Clare’s relentlessness to wrap up their third victory of the campaign long before the final whistle.

It leaves Cork to face Limerick in a final-round showdown next Tuesday to advance directly to the decider, with the loser to face Clare in a semi-final.

Scorers for Clare: J Hegarty (0-4, 0-3 frees); M O’Brien (0-2f); M Collins (0-3 each); E Oige Fanning, S Arthur (0-2 each); R Keane, J Mescall, E Begley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: J Murphy (0-5, 0-5 frees); B Walsh, C McCarthy (0-2 each); F O’Brien, S Meade, J O’Brien (0-1 each).

Clare: M Sheedy (Sixmilebridge); R Keane (Killanena), E Gunning (Broadford), E Carey (Cratloe); J Moylan (Cratloe), J Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), M O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge); J Mescall (Inagh-Kilnamona), E Mulcahy (Tulla); S Arthur (Newmarket-on-Fergus), M Collins (Clonlara), R Kilroy (Banner); E Ogie Fanning (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield), M O’Brien (Cratloe), M Power (Newmarket-on-Fergus).

Subs: E Price (Clarecastle) for Mulcahy (37 mins), F Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Kilroy (41 mins, inj), E Begley (Clonlara) for Fanning (46 mins), H Doherty (Clarecastle) for Power (52 mins), M O’Connor (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield) for Gunning (57 mins, inj).

Cork: O Walsh (Youghal); O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Dungourney), B Walsh (Killeagh), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), C McCarthy (Glen Rovers); Jayden Casey (Youghal), Z Biggane (Charleville), J Murphy (Dromina); S Meade (Killeagh), B O’Flynn (Sarsfields), F O’Brien (Erins Own).

Subs: J O’Brien (Cloyne) for McCarthy (44 mins), R Dooley (Douglas) for O’Brien (46 mins), C McCarthy (St Finbarr’s) for O’Leary (50 mins), P Walsh (Carrigtwohill) for Murphy (51 mins), J Gal-vin (Éire Óg) for Casey (54 mins).

Referee: A Tierney (Tipperary)