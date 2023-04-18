Dublin take care of Meath challenge to return to Leinster final 

Leinster U-20 football championship semi-final

Dublin 0-14 Meath 0-10

Past successes counted for little in Navan where Dublin comfortably took care of business to secure their return to the Leinster U-20 FC final.

Many of these Meath players were dominant at minor level, memorably winning the All-Ireland at that grade in 2021, but they were well beaten this time by a Dublin team that came good with a strong second-half display.

Dublin led by two points at half-time and doubled their advantage by the hour with Ross Keogh's four second-half points, and five overall, proving significant.

When a number of the same players met in the 2021 Leinster minor final, Meath hammered Dublin by 3-8 to 1-3 but faded out this time after a strong opening.

Next week's final will be an opportunity for Dublin to make up for last year's provincial decider defeat though they have injury concerns over key forward Luke Breathnach and Eoghan O'Connor Flanagan who were lifted off with leg injuries.

Meath will kick themselves for not building on a bright start. They led by 0-6 to 0-5 after 25 minutes with captain and free-taker Eoghan Frayne slotting three points.

Ciaran Caulfield, impressive for Meath in last week's quarter-final defeat of Westmeath, had a half chance for a goal as did Oisin Keogh.

Breathnach had scored Dublin's second point, bringing his tally to 0-13 for the campaign, though Joe Quigley at least proved a reliable replacement with three points before the break.

An improved Dublin outscored Meath by 0-4 to 0-1 in the 10 or so minutes before the interval to take a 0-8 to 0-6 lead.

A three-in-a-row of Keogh points for Dublin propelled them into a 0-12 to 0-8 lead at the three quarter mark and, in truth, Meath never looked like rescuing a result.

Four Dublin points in a row from Keogh, sub Seamus Smith and Ethan Dunne between the 41st and 52nd minutes ultimately settled it.

Dublin scorers: R Keogh (0-5, 4 frees); J Quigley (0-3, 2 frees); C Dolan (0-2); D Dempsey (1 free), L Breathnach, E Dunne, S Smith (0-1 each).

Meath scorers: E Frayne (0-5, 4 frees, 1 mark); S Leonard, C Gray, J Kinlough, C Smith, H Corcoran (0-1 each).

Dublin: A Smyth; E Nugent, T Clancy, E O'Connor Flanagan; D McGrath, D O'Leary, A Gavin; E Dunne, G McEneaney; C Dolan, L Ward, T Brennan; R Keogh, L Breathnach, D Dempsey.

Subs: J Quigley for Breathnach (17); M McDonald for Brennan (h/t); S Smith for O'Connor Flanagan (39); B Costello for Quigley (60).

Meath: B Hogan; L Kelly, B O'Halloran, J Finnerty; K Smyth, B O'Reilly, J O'Regan; J Kinlough, C Gray; L Stafford, S Leonard, C Caulfield; E Frayne, O Keogh, A Bowden.

Subs: R Kinsella for Leonard (38); C Smith for Stafford (48); H Corcoran for Kinsella (54); C Ennis for Bowden (54).

Referee: D Hickey (Carlow).