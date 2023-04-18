Inter-county players and managers urged to abide by the hand-pass rule

Five days out from the start of the senior provincial hurling championship, the GAA’s playing rules body has requested players and managers to abide by the hand-pass rule.

Issued by GAA director general Tom Ryan to county secretaries on Monday and requested to be brought “to the attention of players and management”, the circular stresses the need for players transferring the sliotar by hand to commit “a definite striking action”.

It reads: “The standing committee on playing rules has requested that players be reminded to release and strike the ball with a definite striking action of the hand, the releasing of the ball is integral to a legal handpass, failure to do so runs the risk of sanction by the match official.

“Rule 4.2 specifies two technical fouls as being (a) to throw the ball; (b) to handpass the ball without it being released and struck with a definite striking action of the hand.”

As reported by the Irish Examiner in February, the playing rules committee have been discussing the rule with the possibility of tightening it to ensure more handpasses are administered correctly.

Following the first two rounds of the Allianz Hurling League, examples of illegal handpasses were shown to referees. In the more intense environment of the championship, there are expected to be more instances where there is no clear indication that the ball has been struck with the hand.

Former Tipperary full-back Conor O’Donovan has continued to campaign for the rule to be amended so that the ball can only be transferred from the hand not holding the ball. “There has to be a rule change – there is no point in saying otherwise,” he told this newspaper last month.

“There might be an element of every now and again of players being a bit more conscious of being seen to strike the ball or not to throw the ball but the problem is there the whole time.”

Ryan’s letter also points out the new throw-in rule, which insists on all 26 players but the four contesting it to be behind the 45 metre lines.

“The referee, facing the players, starts the game and restarts it after half-time by throwing in the ball between two players from each team, who shall stand one behind the other in their own defensive sides of the halfway line. All other players shall be in their respective positions behind the 45m lines.”