Kerry U20s survive almighty Clare scare to advance after extra time

Kerry 1-20 Clare 4-9 (AET)

A most uncomfortable inter-county managerial debut for Tomás Ó Sé. Near disaster at the end of second half injury-time eventually gave way to drenched relief come the conclusion of extra-time in this seesawing Munster U20 semi-final.

For Ó Sé and his Kerry U20 footballers, this was a fixture they could not be sure of until referee Jonathan Hayes sounded the final whistle after 80-plus minutes of engrossing fare.

Just moments before the curtain fell, panic stations had again sounded in the green and gold corner as superb Clare midfielder Brian McNamara goaled to reduce the gap to the minimum.

With the clock firmly against them, Clare needed to win the restart to hurriedly fashion an equaliser. Instead, Kerry held possession and held on.

The victory sets up a Munster final against Cork next Monday. Ó Sé and his management have much to work on over the next seven days. Defence will be their first priority.

Go through the different stages of the match when Kerry were hottest under the collar - the opening 13 minutes, the final quarter, and extra-time injury-time - and all can be traced back to the defence being prised open for goals.

Paul Frawley’s second and Clare’s third green flag on 49 minutes put Kerry back in the uncomfortable position they’d found themselves in after leaking two goals inside the opening 13 minutes.

The difference on this occasion was that Clare gleaned momentum and confidence from finding the opposition net. Not even the concession of three quickfire Kerry points through Rob Monahan and William Shine could dent the Banner belief that they could take a result home from Tralee.

Frees from Brendy Rouine and sub Tom Curran either side of a fine Cillian McGroary kick restored parity in the second injury-time minute of the five allotted.

The hosts were operating with 14 by this late juncture, Rob Monahan dismissed earlier in injury-time on a straight red card.

The outstanding chance to win it fell to the Banner. Conor Meaney’s kick, though, was well blocked down. Recycling possession, albeit easier said than done amid such a frenzied playing environment, would have been the better call.

Restored to their full complement of players for extra-time, Shine (two frees) and Aaron O’Shea had the Kingdom 0-19 to 3-8 in front at the quick turnaround.

Keith Evans' 75th minute goal to move them four clear was the decisive score. It, and William Shine’s 10th point that came after, gave Ó Sé's boys enough of cushion when McNamara poked home Clare’s fourth goal the death.

The two early goals conceded will have frustrated the Kerry management. A complete lack of communication and awareness among the Kerry full-back line meant there wasn’t a sinner at home when Cillian McGroary produced a lovely dink pass over the top to Paul Frawley who finished well.

Communication was again an issue for Clare’s second goal as two Kerry shirts, including goalkeeper Kieran Mackessy, went up to contest Sean McMahon’s point attempt that dropped short. Had one stayed down, Joe Rafferty’s fisted goal would have been avoided.

Where Tomas Ó Sé and his medal-heavy management team will have taken satisfaction - and, indeed, relief - was in the swift response of their players in wiping out the four-point advantage the two green flags gave Clare.

The directness of Kerry’s play on the break and their preference to move the ball by foot rather than hand afforded Clare little time to pack numbers in defence.

William Shine (free), Aaron O’Shea, and Rob Monahan had the hosts back within one on 19 minutes. But for a Thomas Collins save to deny Thomas O’Donnell’s shot, they would have hit the front shortly after.

As it was, the hosts hadn’t to wait long. Rob Monahan’s leveller followed a really poor Clare miss, with Shine and Monahan again (‘45) sending the Kingdom back down the tunnel two to the good.

Their advantage had grown to five within 12 minutes of the restart. But Clare came swinging at them in the final quarter, Kerry taking several backward steps before just about hanging on for extra-time.

They were the better side in extra-time. Maybe Monday evening’s scare will stand them well going forward.

Scorers for Kerry: W Shine (0-10, 0-5 frees); R Monahan (0-5, 0-1 ‘45); K Evans (1-1); A O’Shea (0-3, 0-1 mark); C McMahon (0-1).

Scorers for Clare: P Frawley (2-0); B Rouine (0-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 mark); B McNamara (1-1); J Rafferty (1-0); T Curran (0-1 free), C McGroary (0-2 each).

Kerry: K Mackessy (Finuge); J Nagle (Austin Stacks), A Moynihan (Rathmore), C O’Donoghue (St Mary's); K O Sullivan (Glenflesk), A Heinrich (Austin Stacks), P O'Leary (Gneeveguilla); C Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), C O’Connell (Castlegregory); R Monahan (Ardfert), T O’Donnell (Castlegregory), K Evans (Keel); A O Shea (Listry), W Shine (Killarney Legion), C McMahon (Dr Crokes).

Subs: C Lynch (Glenflesk) for O’Connell (27 mins); J Clifford (St Michael’s Foilmore) for O’Donnell (38); L Crowley (Glenflesk) for O’Shea (44); D O’Callaghan (Kilcummin) for O’Sullivan (52); J Kissane (Austin Stacks) for McMahon (56); A Segal (Ballyduff) for O’Leary (65); R Stack (Beale) for Burke (76); C Foley (Kilcummin) for Evans (77).

Clare: T Collins (Lissycasey); E Casey (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), F Guinnane (Kildysart), J Moloney (Kilmurry Ibrickane); L Cotter (Ennistymon), L Culligan (Killimer), J Guyler (Ennistymon); B McNamara (Cooraclare), J Curran (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield); M Kelleher (Killimer), C McGroary (Corofin), B Rouine (Ennistymon); P Frawley (St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay), J Rafferty (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield), S McMahon (The Banner).

Subs: O Cunninghan (Killimer) for Culligan (43); T Curran (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield) for Rafferty (46); C Meaney (Lissycasey) for Kelleher (54); D O’Brien (Kilrush Shamrocks) for Cotter (59); J Rafferty (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield) for McMahon (70); S Neylon (St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay) for McGroary (72); A Kelly (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) for Curran (82).

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick).