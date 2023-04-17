Cork name unchanged side for Munster Minor Hurling Championship clash with Clare

The Rebels will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they take on the Banner on Tuesday.
UNCHANGED: Cork manager Kieran Murphy against Tipperary during the Electric Ireland Munster MHC , round robin at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 12:27
Eoghan Cormican

The Cork minor hurling team to face Clare in Tuesday’s Munster MHC Round 4 game is unchanged from the side that overcame Tipperary a fortnight ago.

Cork are two wins from two outings and were they to make it three from three at Sixmilebridge (7pm), Kieran Murphy’s charges would be guaranteed a top-three finish and a place in the knockout stages of the provincial competition.

In Tuesday evening’s other Munster MHC tie between Tipperary and Limerick at Semple Stadium (7pm), there are three changes to the Tipp side that came up short to Cork.

Colm Kennedy and Leigh Loughnane come into the half-forward line, with Stefan Tobin selected at full-forward.

The three players dropping to the bench are Sean Nash, Adam Ryan, and Cian Ryan.

James Woodlock’s side have to win to keep alive the county’s All-Ireland title defence. If Limerick manage at least a draw in Thurles, then Clare, Cork, and Limerick cannot be dislodged from the three qualifying spots at the top of the round-robin table going into the final round of games.

CORK (v Clare): O Walsh (Youghal); O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Kiltha Óg), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), C McCarthy (Glen Rovers); J Murphy (Dromina), Z Biggane (Charleville), Barry Walsh (Killeagh); S Meade (Killeagh), B O’Flynn (Sarsfields), F O’Brien (Erin’s Own).

Subs: F Murphy (Killeagh), S O’Callaghan (Aghada), J Gavlin (Éire Óg), J Casey (Youghal), J O’Brien (Cloyne), P Walsh (Carrigtwohill), C McCarthy (St Finbarr’s), R Dooley (Douglas), K O’Gorman (Charleville).

TIPPERARY (v Limerick): H Loughnane (Roscrea); J Lahart (Holycross-Ballycahill), E Morris (Holycross-Ballycahill), K Loughnane (Durlas Óg); S Buckley (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams), O O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), D Linnane (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone); J Ormond (JK Brackens), D Costigan (Moycarkey-Borris); C Kennedy (Sean Treacys), S Rowan (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone), L Loughnane (Roscrea); J Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris), S Tobin (Carrick Swan), R Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill).

