Malachy O’Rourke: ‘I know the players. That sums them up’

Once when Malachy O’Rourke was Monaghan manager, he gave each player a laminated card.

It was a message inspired by the Zulu warriors, and the chant South Africa adopted before the 1995 rugby World Cup clash with New Zealand.

Niya besaba na? (Are you afraid of them?) Hayi! Asiba sabi! (No! We are not afraid!) Siya bafuna! (We want them!)] A manta they evidently still carry with them. Monaghan came back from five down at half-time to send Tyrone out of the Ulster SFC at Healy Park and their former manager expected nothing less.

"They are brilliant fellas,” O’Rourke said, speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast.

“I would have been very surprised if they didn’t come out in the second half and put in a big shift. I know in the first half they didn’t play particularly well and I suppose the wind had a part to play in that. They were struggling a bit on the long kickouts as well.

Read More Monaghan snatch victory in injury time to defeat Tyrone

“Don’t forget, Monaghan have a number of players missing, Niall Kearns would be key, Ryan McAnespie, Darren Hughes. Dessie Ward wasn’t able to play. They nearly had an excuse at half-time to say this isn’t our day, but I know Vinny Corey. I know the lads around him. I know the players. That sums them up. They wouldn’t accept that. They came out and fought for it.”

Perfectly represented by the inspirational Conor McManus, who kicked a crucial free in the closing moments and finished with nine points.

“The one thing about that, knowing him. When you saw him standing over that free, he wants that free. That is the big thing. It is not a case of leaving it to someone else. He wants it. That is the beauty of him.

"Talk about clutch moments, he wants to be on the ball and he wants to take that shot. Some people shirk that responsibility. He never will.”