Malachy O’Rourke: ‘I know the players. That sums them up’

"They are brilliant fellas,” O’Rourke said, speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast.
Malachy O’Rourke: ‘I know the players. That sums them up’

THRILLER: Players from both side's react at the final whistle after the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Tyrone and Monaghan at O'Neill's Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 07:58
Maurice Brosnan

Once when Malachy O’Rourke was Monaghan manager, he gave each player a laminated card.

It was a message inspired by the Zulu warriors, and the chant South Africa adopted before the 1995 rugby World Cup clash with New Zealand.

Niya besaba na? (Are you afraid of them?) Hayi! Asiba sabi! (No! We are not afraid!) Siya bafuna! (We want them!)] A manta they evidently still carry with them. Monaghan came back from five down at half-time to send Tyrone out of the Ulster SFC at Healy Park and their former manager expected nothing less.

"They are brilliant fellas,” O’Rourke said, speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast.

“I would have been very surprised if they didn’t come out in the second half and put in a big shift. I know in the first half they didn’t play particularly well and I suppose the wind had a part to play in that. They were struggling a bit on the long kickouts as well.

Read More

Monaghan snatch victory in injury time to defeat Tyrone

“Don’t forget, Monaghan have a number of players missing, Niall Kearns would be key, Ryan McAnespie, Darren Hughes. Dessie Ward wasn’t able to play. They nearly had an excuse at half-time to say this isn’t our day, but I know Vinny Corey. I know the lads around him. I know the players. That sums them up. They wouldn’t accept that. They came out and fought for it.”

Perfectly represented by the inspirational Conor McManus, who kicked a crucial free in the closing moments and finished with nine points.

“The one thing about that, knowing him. When you saw him standing over that free, he wants that free. That is the big thing. It is not a case of leaving it to someone else. He wants it. That is the beauty of him.

"Talk about clutch moments, he wants to be on the ball and he wants to take that shot. Some people shirk that responsibility. He never will.”

More in this section

Shauna Healy lifts the Division 1A cup 16/4/2023 Murray's newcomers grind out win against Cork
Róisín Byrne takes a free 16/4/2023 Kildare defeat Clare by a point in extra-time to claim league crown
Cork SHL round-up: Sars tighten grip on top spot with impressive win over Blackrock Cork SHL round-up: Sars tighten grip on top spot with impressive win over Blackrock
<p>MIXED EMOTIONS: Players from both side's react at the final whistle after the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final between Tyrone and Monaghan at O'Neill's Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile</p>

O'Toole's goal seals dramatic win for Monaghan over Tyrone

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd