Roisin Byrne stars as Kildare claim extra time thriller over Clare

Kildare manager Diane O’Hora struggled to process this sensational Lidl NFL Division 3 Final where the Lilywhites edged Clare after extra-time in a thriller
FAMOUS FOLLOWER: Kildare supporter Jennifer Malone, from Clane, lifts the cup alongside Kildare captain Grace Clifford after the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3 final at Parnell Park. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 07:20
Daire Walsh

Kildare 2-11 Clare 2-10

Kildare manager Diane O’Hora struggled to process this sensational Lidl NFL Division 3 Final where the Lilywhites edged Clare after extra-time in a thriller.

It was their second time reaching this decider in three years and Kildare finally prevailed for their maiden victory, to secure their place in Division 2 for next year.

Clare were relegated from the second tier in 2022 and despite a magnificent showing at Parnell Park, they failed to return at the first time of asking.

Roisin Byrne scored 0-10 and while O’Hora tried to comprehend the frantic match she had just witnessed, she knew her players had put in a huge effort.

“I’m absolutely delighted. It’s nearly hard to take in that game,” said O’Hora.

“We were changing players, putting them back on the field, waiting for the free-kicks. Which if it goes to extra-time and there’s still no result, it is free-kicks from the 21 yard line. That was going to be the next stage of the game. We were thinking that was happening.

“I was just talking to Sean Finnegan there, he was the manager last year and he said: ‘how did you win a game, lose a game, win it, lose it and then come back to win it again?’ 

“I said: ‘I don’t know, I don’t have an answer just yet for that!’ We have a lot to work on in terms of discipline but I’m absolutely over the moon and proud of the girls.” 

Kildare were only 1-2 to 0-3 ahead at the end of a low-scoring first half with Neasa Dooley finding the net from a penalty. Grace Clifford’s goal pushed Kildare further in front but Clare battled back and a Fidelma Marrinan free sent the game to extra-time.

Clare were 2-10 to 2-8 ahead at half-time in extra-time before Byrne turned on the style again and Clare were left to rue a missed opportunity.

“The result is disappointing but I think we’ll take a lot from the performance. We’re all very proud of them, definitely,” said Clare manager Wayne Freeman.

“No doubt the result is hard to take. We were probably the better team, I’d say, overall. The goal chances in the first half, we should have wrapped them up. Probably should have been ten points up at half-time and instead we were behind.

“We were fighting and we showed a lot of character. Played a lot of good football but we didn't manage the game well towards the end and that’s why we got caught.

“These games are very tight and Roisin (Byrne) kicked a cracker of a free to put them a point up and then obviously we missed a chance at the end to bring it to kicks but we’ll take a lot out of it.” 

Scorers for Kildare: R Byrne 0-10 (5f), N Dooley (pen), G Clifford 1-0 each, E Dowling 0-1. 

Scorers for Clare: F Marrinan 1-6 (0-5f), L Griffey 1-0, A Reidy 0-2, C Moloney (f), C Blake 0-1 each.

KILDARE: M Hulgraine; L Burke, L Lenehan, G Kenneally; L Gilbert, R Sargent, S Munnelly; G Clifford, A Rattigan; C Sullivan, R Byrne, T Duggan; E Dowling, N Dooley, L Curran.

Subs: M Doherty for Duggan (37), C Price for Curran (45), A Clifford for Sullivan (49), R Forde for Kenneally (65), O Sullivan for Price (72), C Sullivan for Sargent (74), L Curran for Burke (79).

CLARE: A Lenihan; O Devitt, S Ní Chonaill, G Harvey; L Griffin, C Harvey, Á Keane; A Reidy, C Moloney; E Keane, F Marrinan, A Sexton; L Roche, C Blake, C McCarthy.

Subs: S Considine for McCarthy (37), M Downes for Keane (40), C McCormack for Griffin (45), L Griffey for Harvey, J Doohan for Roche (both 52), L Roche for Blake (61), C Blake for Sexton (71). 

Referee: Siobhan Coyle (Donegal).

<p>CHAMPIONS: Kildare are Division three champions after defeating Clare in thriller</p>

Kildare defeat Clare by a point in extra-time to claim league crown

