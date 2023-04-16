Kildare defeat Clare by a point in extra-time to claim league crown

Kildare are Lidl National Football Division three champions after Roisin Byrne lead the way in an exciting clash against Clare.
Kildare defeat Clare by a point in extra-time to claim league crown

CHAMPIONS: Kildare are Division three champions after defeating Clare in thriller

Sun, 16 Apr, 2023 - 18:36
Daire Walsh

Kildare 2-11 Clare 2-10 

Roisin Byrne grabbed a majestic haul of 0-10 at Parnell Park as Kildare claimed the Lidl NFL Division 3 crown - and a spot in next year’s Division 2 - with a thrilling extra-time win over Clare.

Despite temporarily losing Grainne Kenneally to a yellow card with less than two minutes gone, the Lilywhites enjoyed a whirlwind start. The in-form Roisin Byrne kicked a brace of points from play, before Neasa Dooley brilliantly converted a 10th minute penalty after Trina Duggan had been fouled inside the square.

Unanswered scores from Fidelma Marrinan (two) and midfielder Aisling Reidy helped Clare to settle into the action, but Kildare ultimately led 1-2 to 0-3 at the end of a low-scoring opening half.

Chloe Moloney and Byrne traded pointed frees at either end when the play resumed, before Sarsfields ace Byrne registered two more points in response to Reidy’s second of the game. While Clare breathed a sigh of relief when an Ellen Dowling goal was ruled for over carrying, Kildare eventually scored another goal when captain Grace Clifford palmed home in the 43rd minute.

This left the Lilywhites with a commanding six-point buffer, 2-5 to 0-5, entering the final-quarter, but a brace of Marrinan frees did keep the Clare challenge alive. Although Kildare remained on course for victory, an instinctive three-point finish from Clare substitute Laura Griffey on 56 minutes brought the gap back down to the bare minimum.

A nerveless Marrinan free then restored parity at 1-10 to 2-7 moments later to make sure an additional 20 minutes was needed to produce a winner from this tie.

Roisin Byrne’s seventh point of the day edged Kildare back in the ascendancy, but Clare were two points to the good, 2-10 to 2-8, at the midway stage in extra-time as a result of Marrinan’s goal from a tight left-hand angle.

The sin-binning of Dooley on 68 minutes also presented them with a numerical advantage, but their Leinster rivals once again dug deep with 14 players as the exceptional Byrne kicked three points without reply to sensationally move Kildare back in front.

Even though Kildare were to finish the game with 13 after Roisin Forde and Lara Gilbert received later yellow cards, Diane O’Hora’s charges held out in a tense finale.

Scorers for Kildare: R Byrne 0-10 (5f), N Dooley (pen), G Clifford 1-0 each, E Dowling 0-1. 

Scorers for Clare: F Marrinan 1-6 (0-5f), L Griffey 1-0, A Reidy 0-2, C Moloney (f), C Blake 0-1 each.

KILDARE: M Hulgraine; L Burke, L Lenehan, G Kenneally; L Gilbert, R Sargent, S Munnelly; G Clifford, A Rattigan; C Sullivan, R Byrne, T Duggan; E Dowling, N Dooley, L Curran.

Subs: M Doherty for Duggan (37), C Price for Curran (45), A Clifford for Sullivan (49), R Forde for Kenneally (65), O Sullivan for Price (72), C Sullivan for Sargent (74), L Curran for Burke (79).

CLARE: A Lenihan; O Devitt, S Ní Chonaill, G Harvey; L Griffin, C Harvey, Á Keane; A Reidy, C Moloney; E Keane, F Marrinan, A Sexton; L Roche, C Blake, C McCarthy.

Subs: S Considine for McCarthy (37), M Downes for Keane (40), C McCormack for Griffin (45), L Griffey for Harvey, J Doohan for Roche (both 52), L Roche for Blake (61), C Blake for Sexton (71), 

Referee: Siobhan Coyle (Donegal).

More in this section

Tyrone v Monaghan - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Monaghan snatch victory in injury time to defeat Tyrone
Antrim v Leitrim  2023 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4 Final Antrim secure maiden Division 4 title with win over Leitrim
Kildare v Offaly - Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2 Faithful outgun Kildare to keep momentum going
Kildare defeat Clare by a point in extra-time to claim league crown

Cork SHL round-up: Sars tighten grip on top spot with impressive win over Blackrock

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd