Derry begin Ulster title defence in style 

Fermanagh 2-08

Derry 3-17

There was no tearing up of the script at Brewster Park on Saturday as Derry showed their quality as they sauntered to a 12-point win.

The Oak Leaf county never looked in trouble and with Shane McGuigan and Paul Cassidy in imperious form Fermanagh simply had no answers to the Ulster champions.

It did not take long for Derry to get started as after 43 seconds Eoin McEvoy was played in and he fisted over the bar.

Within six minutes it was a four-point lead as Padraig McGrogan, Odhran Lynch and Paul Cassidy all found the target as Derry’s pace and power was in full view.

It took Fermanagh until the 10th minute to find the target. Ultan Kelm, who was dangerous driving at Derry in the first half, skinned Chrissy McKaigue and drove at goal. He blazed across the goal, but Lee Cullen did well to keep the ball alive which found its way out to Ryan Jones and he fired over from out on the right.

But Derry’s response was immediate as a quick McGuigan free set Conor Glass free, and he made it 0-05 to 0-01.

Ryan Lyons responded with a Fermanagh free, but any chance Fermanagh had of catching Derry was extinguished as Ethan Doherty played in McGuigan. He evaded the grasps of Che Cullen and unleashed a bullet of a shot to the corner of the net.

Aidan Breen finished off a good Fermanagh counterattack before Derry had scores from a McGuigan free and Doherty from play.

And with 10 minutes to play Derry had a second albeit fortuitous goal.

Paul Cassidy did well to claim a pass and take a tough hit before driving at goal. But despite a great tackle from Lee Cullen, Cassidy managed to bundle the ball home, 2-07 to 0-03.

A Lyons free and good score from Kelm were Fermanagh’s last two scores of the half but these were cancelled out by two McGuigan points to leave it 2-09 to 0-05 at the break.

Rogers continued Derry’s dominance on the restart with Kelm responding with a fine point from play for Fermanagh.

The following sequence of play was a bit of a goal fest as Che Cullen blasted to the net firstly, but Derry went straight up the pitch and Benny Heron was fouled for a penalty and McGuigan made no mistake.

But Cullen hit the net again. Ronan McCaffrey did well to win a high ball and he played in Cullen who bulled past a crowd of players before firing past Lynch, 3-10 to 2-06 after 45 minutes.

But if Fermanagh people hoped this was a sign of a comeback it was put out as Derry outscored Fermanagh seven points to two over the remainder of the game.

Sean McNally converted a 45 and Declan McCusker hit one from play for Fermanagh.

For Derry, Conor McCluskey, Padraig Cassidy (2), Niall Toner, Paul Cassidy and McGuigan from play and a free over the remainder of the game sealed a comfortable 3-17 to 2-08 as they began their Ulster title defence in style.

Fermanagh: S McNally (0-01, 45); L Flanagan; C Cullen (2-00); C McManus; J Cassidy; S McGullion; L Cullen; R Jones (0-01); B Horan; A Breen (0-01); R Lyons (0-02, 2f); R McCaffrey; U Kelm (0-02); D McGurn; J Largo-Elis.

Subs: D McCusker (0-01) for Breen (h/t); C McShea for Horan (h/t); C Jones for McManus (53); G Jones for Lyons (62); C McGee; F O’Brien for Largo-Elis (68); T McCaffrey; O Smyth; G Cavanagh; S McGullion

Derry: O Lynch (0-01); C McKaigue; P McGrogan (0-01); C McCluskey (0-01); C Doherty; G McKinless; P Cassidy (0-02); C Glass (0-01); B Rogers (0-01); N Toner (0-01); P Cassidy (1-02); E Doherty (0-01); E McEvoy (0-01); S McGuigan (2-05 pen, 2f); N Loughlin.

Subs: P McNeil for McEvoy (58); S Downey; B Heron for Glass (40); M Downey; C McFaul; B McCarron for McKaigue (62); L Murray for Loughlin (67); D Cassidy for Toner (70); C McGuckian; N O’Donnell

Referee: Joe McQuillan