Kerry clinch Div 1 title with statement win over Galway 

Kerry 5-11 Galway 1-10

Kerry’s upward trajectory ain’t got time for jet lag.

Late on Wednesday of this week, after two flights and a train journey down from Heuston Station, seven Kerry footballers arrived home to the Kingdom following the week-long All-Star tour to Austin, Texas.

Returning back up to Dublin three days later, Kerry’s All-Star contingent showed not a single effect of their recent travels as they steered the county to a first Division 1 National League crown since 1991.

It’s a victory that moves the county joint top of the roll of honour alongside Cork with 12 titles.

It’s a victory that keeps the Kerry graph pointing north.

Division 2 champions this time last year, then a summer run to a first All-Ireland final in 10 years, and now a first Division 1 League final win in 32 years.

Their development since the 2022 All-Ireland final defeat was a far greater maturity when in possession. Unlike against Meath last July, no attacking player in green and gold was led down any cul de sac. The collective street smarts are definitely sharper.

In this desperately one-sided League decider, there were many, many differences between the sides. Probably the outstanding contrast was the spread of confident score-takers in the Kerry forward department.

When captain Síofra O’Shea got on the end of yet another direct passing move to supply her team’s fifth goal on 46 minutes, it meant all six starting Kerry forwards had scored from play. Four of them raised green flags.

No more than their run to the '22 All-Ireland, goals were a strong feature of Kerry’s spring campaign. They had raised 17 green flags on the road to Croker, including three during their Round 7 win over final opponents Galway.

The maroon rearguard was again prised open all too easily on Saturday evening. Their inability to resist Kerry’s relentless running game and the complete malfunction of Galway’s restarts under a high Kerry press paved the way for five goals.

The first of the quintet arrived on 10 minutes, Galway failing with three successive attempts to work possession out from the back. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh produced the turnover, Niamh Ní Chonchúir with the finish.

The experienced Ní Mhuircheartaigh applied the finishing touch to goal number two five minutes later, outstanding full-back Kayleigh Cronin cutting in from the Cusack Stand side and squaring the chance for the corner-forward.

Galway did not score from play beyond the 16th minute of the first half. They were devoid of creativity in attempting to break through a resolute and well-structured Kerry rearguard.

The westerners, chasing a first Division 1 title, trailed 2-5 to 0-4 at the break. Matters deteriorated upon the restart, back-to-back goals from Ní Chonchúir and Hannah O'Donoghue part of an unanswered 2-6 that shoved Kerry out to 4-11 to 0-4 - a gap of 19 points - in front.

A Kate Slevin penalty and two frees from the Galway forward wiped some of the mean look off the scoreboard and yet they still finished 13 adrift.

Player of the match Cronin mentioned afterwards that Kerry's All-Star seven kept their socialising to a minimum in Austin, Texas. It showed, it really, really showed.

Scorers for Kerry: N Ní Chonchúir (2-1); H O’Donoghue (1-3); L Ní Mhuircheartaigh (1-2, 0-2 frees); S O’Shea (1-0); N Carmody, A Galvin (0-2 each); L Scanlon (0-1).

Scorers for Galway: K Slevin (1-3, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees); R Leonard (0-2 frees), O Divilly, S Brennan (0-2 each); L Coen (0-1 each).

Kerry: ME Bolger; E Lynch, K Cronin, C Murphy; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Lynch; L Scanlon, M O’Connell; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, A Galvin; H O’Donoghue, S O’Shea, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Subs: A Harrington for M O’Connell (43); C Evans for Ní Chonchúir (48); A Dillane for Murphy, L Galvin for Costello (both 52); F Tangney for O’Donoghue (53).

Galway: A Griffin; K Geraghty, S NÍ Loingsigh, E Gavin; R Leonard, N Ward, A Molloy; A Davoren, S Divilly; C Cooney, L Coen, O Divilly; E Noone, L Ward, K Slevin.

Subs: C Trill for Gavin (24 mins); S Brennan for R Leonard (HT); H Noone for Molloy, T Leonard for E Noone (both 39); L Noone for S Divilly (42).

Referee: J Murphy (Carlow).