Kerry boss Tomás Ó Sé reveals his ‘frustration’ with U20s championship

Kerry U20 manager Tomás Ó Sé has admitted he has found the structure and timing of the All-Ireland U20 football championship to be ‘frustrating’.

Ó Sé took over in August of last year but has said it is only in the last four or five weeks that the panel have had a clean run at preparing for Monday night’s Munster U20 semi-final against Clare in Tralee (7pm - Austin Stack Park).

Since the grade was switched from U21 to U20 panels have included players playing both schools and colleges football, and that has made having all players available at the one time virtually impossible.

“The championship started four or five weeks ago and we’ll be the last team in it, ourselves and Cork,” says Ó Sé. “From that point of view there’s a bit of frustration in it but at least it’s getting nearer now.

“Between colleges, between schools there’s an awful lot of interference. Even the John Kerins Cup in relation to when we’re out in championship is fairly early. We’ve had three or four solid weeks with the lads and we’ve got a good amount of work done on it. We’re happy with the amount that we’ve had but from January on it’s a drawn out kind of a time.”

There has been a lot of criticism of the structure of the U20 provincial championships with different provincial councils adopting different formats. In Ulster, like in Munster, it is a straight knockout. That has seen reigning All-Ireland champions Tyrone knocked out in the first round after a surprise defeat to Down. Leinster, by contrast, have adopted a round-robin stage with three groups.

The five-time All-Ireland winner feels that the GAA have shoe-horned the championship into a slot wherever they could fit it.

“How is it fair that one team starts their championship five weeks before another team starts? A championship should be starting the same time. If it is knockout let it be knockout but let it be a fair knockout. How you can have a knockout with a group system in one province…

“It just smells of from the higher ups – let’s just get this competition done. Let’s get it done, out of the way. Fast. What’s the fastest way to play this competition? Grand – tick the box there, move it on. Let’s go.

“The problem with that is when you have fellas involved in colleges teams, when you have fellas involved with clubs, fellas involved with schools, it’s not as simple as that.

“It's the purest form of championship in that you’re out (if you lose) so you can’t afford to look beyond what is the first game. It could be the last game. So that fear factor is there for them as well. It’s good, it brings the butterflies into the stomach in a way that will focus us in a lot more.”

Ó Sé feels like the team are ready and, despite the loss through injury of Kieran Dennehy, that the panel is strong, despite the lack of superstar names. The five-time All-Star said he feels it’s an ‘honour’ to be back involved with the Kingdom.

“I’m enjoying it, it’s an honour. It’s always an honour to be involved with Kerry at any level. To be involved at management is an honour. But at the same time then you want to get results and that’s the bottom line.

“We’re very happy, the squad is very strong. In the panel, if we lost a wing forward or a midfielder we have fellas to replace them. We mightn’t have so-called superstars which is fine but we have a level of consistency inside there and I think they all know what’s expected and what way we want to play.”