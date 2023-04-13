Fast start helps Tipperary beat Limerick by double scores in Munster MFC

It was a fast start from the Tipperary men that gave them a grip on this contest that they never looked like relinquishing against a disappointing Limerick
CLOSE QUARTERS: Ronan O'Brien, Tipperary, on the attack against Cian Costelloe, Limerick in the Munster Minor Football Championship in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale. Pic: Brendan Gleeson

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 21:29
Tom Clancy, Rathkeale

Limerick 0-7 Tipperary 1-11 

Tipperary got their Munster minor football campaign underway with a comfortable victory away to Limerick. This round-robin game finished with double scores, in Rathkeale. It was a fast start from the Tipperary men that gave them a grip on this contest that they never looked like relinquishing against a disappointing Limerick.

The home side have time to regroup, a clash with Clare next week will see their group-phase on the line, while Tipperary will be hoping to firm up their place in the group, when they host Waterford.

This clash saw the blue-and-gold dominate the possession, and the scoring early on. Indeed, by the time Tommy Glynn found a first white flag on 19 minutes, no fewer than five Tipperary men had put their name on the scoresheet. There were scores for Ronan O’Brien, Charlie Grace and the busy Liam Freaney – the latter getting a brace.

The pick of the first half scores, a 45’ from captain Billy Tierney put John McNamara’s men 0-6 to 0-1 up by 22 minutes. Limerick guilty of turning the ball over too easily in attack with one bright spark, Evan Curry, unlucky with a couple of long range efforts. Peter Boland caught twice underneath his crossbar, as Limerick lacked cohesion in attack.

Curry was missing midfield partner, Aidan O’Shea, the team captain. O’Shea was the only member of the Limerick panel who featured at this grade last year – his injury a considerable blow for John Ryan’s side.

But the Premier did what they had to, and despite a Limerick revival late in the half, which included two nice Curry points, they led 0-8 to 0-3 at the short whistle.

That was as close as Limerick would get. Despite a brace of Curry points, he’d seen Shane Quigley and O’Brien on target to maintain the cushion in the third quarter.

The game was ended as a contest on 49 minutes. A turn-over inside the Limerick 45m line saw the ball fed to the towering O’Brien who made no mistake in burying to the net.

Limerick only scored once from play in the second half, and perhaps there was nerves at this level. Late frees from Andrew Lyons and Ross Allen gave them some consolation, but they’ll need to be much brighter to defeat Clare next Thursday.

Tipperary were impressive, though seven second half wides, including a number of poor efforts, will give them something to work on. They won this Phase 1 competition 12 months ago, before losing to Cork in the semi-final.

Scorers for Limerick: E Curry 0-4 (0-1 free); T Glynn, R Allen (free), A Lyons (free) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: R O’Brien 1-3 (0-2 frees); L Freaney, B Tierney (0-1 free, 0-1 ‘45’) 0-2 each; C Grace, S Lewis, S Ryan, S Quigley 0-1 each.

Limerick: S Guerin (Kildimo/Pallaskenry); C O’Sullivan (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), C Costello (Cappagh/Rathkeale), K O’Kelly (Croom); L Og Glynn (Ahane), C Woulfe (Fr. Casey’s), S Colgan (Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan); K Morrow (Mungret/St. Paul’s), E Curry (C) (Athea); R O’Connell (Fr. Casey’s), R Allen (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), P Phelan (Pallasgreen); P Murphy (Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan), T Glynn (Na Piarsaigh), A Murphy (Fr. Casey’s).

Subs: D Hogan (Mungret/St. Paul’s) for Morrow (24), J Hunt (Athea) for Colgan (35), C Meade (St. Senan’s) for O’Connell (35), R Mullins (Mungret/St. Paul’s) for Phealan (53), A Lyons (Newcastle West) for Allen (53).

Tipperary: P Boland (Moyle Rovers); S Flanagan (Newport), L Kiely (Fethard), C Ryan (Ballina); M Connellan (Clonmel Commericlas), B Tierney (C) (Clonmel Commercials), J O’Keefe (Clonmel Commercials); M O’Reilly (Moyle Rovers), S Lewis (Arravale Rovers); C Grace (Ballina), L Freaney (Kilsheelan Kilcash), S Ryan (Ardfinnan); S Quigley (Arravale Rovers), R O’Brien (Durlas Óg), E Bonner (Galtee Rovers).

Subs: C O’Gorman (Moyle Rovers) for Grace (44), J Quinn (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Quigley (44), L Coughlan (Moycarkey-Borris) for Lewis (53), T Ryan (Moycarkey-Borris) for Ryan (53), R Myles for Bonner (59).

Referee: J O’Regan (Cork).

