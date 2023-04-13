Early goals help Clare see off Waterford in Munster MFC

Clare 3-12 Waterford 0-8

Lift off for Clare in the Munster MFC round-robin, the ability of the Banner youngsters to fashion and finish green flag openings the outstanding difference between themselves and their Waterford hosts.

The first two scores from the travelling party to Kilrossanty GAA grounds on Thursday evening were goals, inside forwards Gearoid Barry and Diarmuid McMahon at the end of incisive passing moves on two and nine minutes respectively.

The visitors’ goal count could even have stood at three at this early juncture, captain Daire Culligan flashing wide with their first chance.

Although Clare’s early brace forced Waterford into the chase position for the remainder of proceedings, it did not deter or discourage the home outfit. When the Déise carried and transferred possession at pace and with directness, they had their opponents in bother.

Luke English, Scott Keappock, and Liam Kiersey all split the posts to bring Waterford back within three, 2-2 to 0-5, just after the quarter hour mark.

Where Waterford were most economical with their point-shooting and did not register their first wide until the 21st minute, Clare had racked up five misses as early as the 13th minute.

Three-in-a-row from Culligan (free), Darragh Townsend, and Kaden Deegan-Herlihy stretched Clare six in front approaching the break. And it was here arrived one of the game’s key moments. Waterford midfielder, Sean Prunty, saw his injury-time goal shot well blocked by Clare ‘keeper Eoin Byrne.

A Waterford goal would have meant an entertaining and open first half finished with just two between them, as opposed to the 2-5 to 0-6 lead Dermot Coughlan’s side took into the second period.

Three placed-ball misses for the hosts early in the second half took further from their comeback effort. The result went beyond them soon after, sub Shane O’Connell, Barry, and Culligan producing another Clare three-point burst to widen the gap to eight.

Corner-forward Barry finished his second and Clare’s third goal on 56 minutes, Waterford's only two second half points coming from the boot of replacement Paddy McCarthy.

Clare host Limerick next Thursday in Round 2, Waterford have a must-win fixture away to Tipperary the same evening.

Scorers for Clare: G Barry (2-2, 0-1 free); D McMahon (1-0); D Townsend (0-3); D Culligan (0-1 free), K Deegan-Herlihy, S O’Connell (0-2 each); E Cahill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: L Kiersey, L English (0-2 frees), P McCarthy (0-1 free, 0-1 mark), S Keappock (0-2 each).

Clare: E Byrne (St Breckans); A Killeen (Lissycasey), C Hill (Lissycasey), R Fitzpatrick (St Breckans); A Townsend (Cooraclare), M Kelly (Lissycasey), C Casey (Lissycasey); E Cahill (Kilmurry Ibrickane), A Weaver (Lissycasey); D Townsend (Cooraclare), D Culligan (Lissycasey), K Deegan-Herlihy (Banner); G Barry (Inagh-Kilnamona), D McMahon (Lissycasey), K O’Donoghue (Cratloe).

Subs: S O’Connell (Cooraclare) for O’Donoghue, K Marrinan (Cooraclare) for A Townsend (both HT); N Fitzgerald (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) for Hill, D Boyle (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield) for Casey (both 55).

Waterford: T Mullally (St Saviours); B Kelly (Butlerstown), B Boland (St Saviours), M McMaugh (Nire); N Fahey (Rathgormack), G Long (Nire), D Murphy (Fenor); D Jacob (St Saviours), S Prunty (Ballinacourty); L Kiersey (Stradbally), F O’Brien (Gaultier), C Scanlan (Ballinameela); L English (St Saviours), O Buck (Fenor), S Keappock (Gaultier).

Subs: P McCarthy (Brickey Rangers) for Keappock (39 mins); B Drohan (Kilmacthomas) for Scanlan (47 mins); S Kennedy (Gaultier) for Long (50); C Sullivan (Newtown/Ballydurn) for Prunty, J Jacob (St Saviours) for D Jacob (both 58).

Referee: T McGrath (Limerick).