Gavin: Significant investment required to stop further top level match officials walking

Unless there is a significant improvement in referee investment and structure by Croke Park, more and more top-level match officials will follow Fergal Horgan into early retirement.

That is the view of four-time All-Ireland hurling final referee Brian Gavin who said the disillusionment that forced Horgan to step away years before his time is shared by other inter-county referees.

Among Gavin’s recommendations to improve refereeing morale and standards is replacing the outdated pre-championship fitness test with regionalised pods where referees meet and train twice a week.

He also advocated for the creation of an independent panel to take over from the Central Referees Appointments Committee (CRAC) so as to eliminate any provincial bias that is influencing match appointments at present.

In his report to Connacht convention earlier this year, Connacht referees chairman Marty Duffy wrote that the refereeing structures within the GAA are “not fit for purpose”.

Lamenting the fact that there are only two full-time referee staff within the association, 2009 All-Ireland football final referee Duffy called for each province to have a full-time paid official to develop refereeing.

“I look across the fence with green-eyed envy at our colleagues in Coaching & Games, and the structure and finance available to them. That structure has brought that side of the house to new levels and outcomes. Refereeing does not get the same attention or approach. Why is that,” asked Duffy.

Gavin posed the same question yesterday and believes this conversation will be had again and again until Croke Park makes refereeing a priority.

That the best hurling referee in the country this week announced he had quit and claimed on his way out the door that there is zero support for referees from top brass is evidence plenty that refereeing is not high up the Croke Park agenda, Gavin added.

“The refereeing standard is not up to the standard of our games at the moment. And it is all because of a lack of finance and lack of structure from Croke Park to improve the standard of refereeing,” said Gavin.

“There is not even a plan for county referees. It is up to each county to do their own thing.” The Offaly native said the Croke Park approach to refereeing has taken all joy out of officiating.

“Take the fitness test, and there is a doubt about it after what happened last weekend when a referee was given a championship game despite failing the test, but why are we setting rules and tests?

“If a referee does a national league game, you'll surely know after 75 minutes if that man is fit to referee or not.

“And if he's not, why isn't Croke Park making sure he’s training twice a week with fellow referees, and look after them in terms of expenses and a meal after training, like inter-county players. All we are doing is setting rules and tests to turn people off.” Three-time hurling final referee Horgan cited an imbalanced appointments process as a factor in his decision to retire.

Gavin argued that decisions based on geography rather than ability will crop up until such time as CRAC is disbanded.

“Let's call a spade a spade, some of the appointments - league games, in particular - would be because of where the referee is from and who is trying to push him in which province.

“What we need is a three or four-man independent body that has no ties to any provincial administrator or committee.” Referees not being allowed to take charge of inter-county games once they have reached the age of 50 was described as “farcical”. Gavin also claimed that Croke Park does not want to add new referees to the national panel who are older than 35.

“You can either referee or you can't. We are gone away from that. What we have now is whether he can referee a game or whether he can be a robot to Croke Park.

“We are crying out for referees and here we are eliminating fellas, eliminating the best fellas. There really needs to be leadership from the top. I'd be hoping Jarlath Burns will take this issue by the scruff of the neck.”