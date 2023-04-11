Leinster U20 FC: Meath and holders Kildare secure semi-final spots 

Holders Kildare finished strongly in Darver to see off Louth - securing an EirGrid Leinster U20 FC semi-final clash with Laois.

Trailing early in the second-half following Kyle McElroy's goal for Louth, the Lilywhites overwhelmed the hosts in the closing 20 minutes to secure a 0-12 to 1-6 quarter-final win.

They will be joined in Leinster's last four by Meath who, inspired by Ciaran Caulfield and Eoghan Frayne, bounced back from defeat to Laois last week by beating Westmeath 0-8 to 1-3.

Kildare, All-Ireland runners-up last year, had to battle for the victory with the sides tied on 0-4 apiece at half-time.

Shane Farrell and Ryan Sinkey nudged Kildare ahead after the interval but McElroy's goal left Louth 1-4 to 0-6 clear.

That was as good as it got for Louth though as Kildare strode to victory with Farrell, Callum Bolton, Colm Dalton and Eoin Cully all on the mark with points.

Meath's reward for their third win of the campaign is a semi-final clash with Dublin next Tuesday evening, at home.

Westmeath came into the contest as Group 3 table toppers after wins over Kildare and Wexford.

But they were without key attacker Matthew Whittaker who was taken off injured after scoring five points from play in last week's seven-point win over Kildare.

It was a significant loss and without him they failed to score in the entire first-half and didn't register a point until the 47th minute.

Meath only managed three first-half points themselves but were playing into a stiff wind and seemed content to play a patient game of keep ball for long spells.

Caulfield showed two rare glimpses of excellence for points in the fifth and 10th minutes, the first off his left foot from the left wing and the second off his right boot after a driving run down the right.

Captain Frayne fired Meath's other point, fisting over in the 18th minute to open up a 0-3 to 0-0 lead which remained in place until early in the second-half.

In truth, it was a poor spectacle in slippery conditions and Westmeath struggled most with the visitors registering six first-half wides.

Senan Baker, another key attacker for Tom Stuart Trainor's side, blasted two wides from scorable frees. Danny McCartan was wasteful too, drilling one wide and dropping another attempt short into Billy Hogan's arms.

Goalkeeper Hogan was one of three changes to the Meath team from last week's loss to Laois, Caulfield and Alan Bowden also coming in.

Meath lost midfielder Conor Gray to a 28th minute black card but weren't punished and, with Gray back on, extended their lead significantly with four rapid fire points.

Frayne and Caulfield shared the points between them as Meath penned Westmeath back and dominated the kick-out, opening up a 0-7 to 0-0 lead.

Westmeath threw everything at the final quarter and pulled back three points before Baker converted a consolation penalty with the last kick of the game.