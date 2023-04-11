97% of cases before CCCC this year upheld

Just two of 62 proposed penalties issued by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) have not been proven this year
Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 07:20
John Fogarty

Just two of 62 proposed penalties issued by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) have not been proven this year.

Representing a little over 3% of the cases initiated following red cards or retrospective actions, the low figure is an impressive number for the GAA’s disciplinary system.

Up to the weekend before last, 43 of the 62 proposed sanctions had been accepted with another three pending.

Of the 16 cases where the punishment was contested in front of the Central Hearings Committee (CHC), the infraction was proven in 11 cases, lowered in another with two were yet to be heard. One of them was Cork’s Eoin Downey’s hearing against his red card, which was upheld by the CHC last Thursday.

Those figures, which relate to the Allianz Leagues among other competitions, are a welcome boost for the disciplinary system after a number of issues last year such as Armagh footballers and two Clare hurlers and a Galway hurler having their bans overturned based on technicalities.

In response to those anomalies as well as assaults on referees at club games, the GAA tightened up existing and introduced new rules to bolster the process at Annual Congress in February.

Of the 104 cases in the 288 games up to the first weekend in April, the largest number related to Category III offences (46) followed by Category I (37). A total of 91 related to players, 11 to match officials with the remaining two involving “others”.

There were slightly more cases arising from the Allianz Hurling League than its football equivalent, 44 to 43. Fourteen pertained to the U20 development football league and three to the All-Ireland U20 B hurling championship.

Meanwhile, the GAA appear determined to continue releasing registered team line-ups on Friday mornings prior to championship games in spite of opposition from Division 1 hurling final managers John Kiely and Derek Lyng.

Both Limerick and Kilkenny men have criticised the measure which they believe will compromise how they inform players of their team line-ups and match-day squads.

The new protocol will not impact Kilkenny next week as their Leinster SHC first round game against Westmeath is scheduled for Saturday week and the management will inform players on Thursday.

However, Limerick face Waterford in their Munster SHC opener in Thurles on Sunday week and are only due to tell the players of the team and panel on Friday evening, hours after the squad is to be released to the public.

