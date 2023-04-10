Mikey Kelleher goal crucial as Clare edge Tipperary

Clare 1-11 Tipp 0-11

A Mikey Kelleher goal after just two minutes proved to be the decisive score as a hotly fancied Clare overcame Tipperary in the Munster Under 20 football quarter-final at Semple Stadium on Monday night.

In what was a gripping contest all the way, Kelleher’s strike, after an excellent Clare build-up from the kick-out following Tipp’s opening point from Joseph Lawrence, was the main difference between the sides as Tipp were left to regret spurning two great goal chances.

Eoin O Connell, had the first goal chance for Tipp after 13 minutes but his effort skidded just wide of the post and on the three quarter mark, Micheal Lowry saw his blast for goal saved by Clare goalie Thomas Collins, who also contributed three pointed frees to the Clare tally.

Kelleher’s goal gave Clare the early initiative but three pointed frees for Tipp by Cian Smith had the home side ahead 0-5 to 1-1 after 24 minutes. Clare finished the first half strongly with points from Brendy Rouine, Collins and Sean McMahon for an interval lead of 1-4 to 0-5.

Clare had the better of the third quarter and led 1-9 to 0-7 with 12 minutes to go. Tipp rallied, however, and points by Smith (2), Tommy O Connor and Darragh McVicker to which Thomas Collins replied with a pointed Clare free, had the Tipp lads chasing a winning goal as the game went into injury time.

However, Tom Curran’s third point for Clare after 63 minutes kept their noses in front to the finish.

A semi-final joust with Kerry is Clare’s reward for this hard-earned victory in which goalie Thomas Collins, Mikey Kelleher, Liam Cotter, Liam Culligan, Brendy Rouine and Joshua Guyler were key men.

As Tipp’s season ended Manager Niall Fitzgerald was critical of the championship system comparing it to that of the Leinster championship or the Munster U20 hurling championships which have a round-robin system. “It is a disgrace and it will only change if the people who make the decisions start caring about football in Munster”, he said.

Tipp’s top performers were Sean O Meara, Joseph Lawrence, Eoin Craddock, Daithi Hogan and Cian Smith.

Scorers for Clare: M Kelleher 1-2; T Collins 0-3,3fs; T Curran 0-3,1f; B Rouine 0-2; S McMahon 0-1.

Scorers for Tipp: C Smith 0-5,4fs; J Lawrence, D Hogan(f), R Collins, N O Connor, T O Connor, D McVicker 0-1 each.

Clare: T Collins; E Casey, F Guinnane, J Moloney; L Cotter, L Culligan, J Guyler; B McNamara, J Curran; M Kelleher, C McGroary, B Rouine; O Cunningham, J Rafferty, S McMahon.

Subs: T Curran for McGroary (42mins), P Frawley for Cunningham (49mins), J Cullinan for Culligan (59mins), C Meaney for Kelleher (62mins), N Hardiman for Rafferty (65mins).

Tipperary: S Ryan; J O Neill, J Nevin, E O Connell; R O Dowd, C King, S O Meara; J Lawrence, E Craddock; M Lowry, D Nee, R Collins; C Smith, E Hawkins, D Hogan.

Subs: N O Connor for Mee (42mins), L McCormack for Hawkins (51mins), E Ducey for O Connell (53mins), D McVicker for Lowry (55mins).

Referee: J Ryan (Cork).