Tragedy overshadows Laois' defeat of Wexford in Leinster Football Championship

Team manager Billy Sheehan spoke briefly to members of the media to explain the situation.
Laois manager Billy Sheehan. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 19:32
Brendan O'Brien

Laois’ Sunday afternoon win against Wexford in the Leinster senior football championship has been overshadowed by the tragic passing of a panellist's close relation.

The player in question was informed of the situation just prior to the preliminary round tie in Portlaoise. His teammates were appraised of what had happened after securing their four-point win.

Team manager Billy Sheehan spoke briefly to members of the media to explain the situation and, understandably, did not discuss the game itself.

A sense of shock pervaded among county officials on Sunday night. A statement of condolence will follow in due course.

