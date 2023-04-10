Browne: 'There is no point saying we are going to beat Kerry. We are not'

One of Tipperary’s greatest footballers, and now senior selector, Declan Browne was deputising for unavailable manager David Power. He said Tipperary will ‘embrace’ the Munster semi-final challenge the All-Ireland champions will present in Killarney on Saturday week.

“As a player, even at the worst times, I loved going down to Killarney and taking them on. From my own times playing, and I got hockied more times, you have to embrace it. What will be, will be.

“I won’t say it is a free shot. There is no point saying we are going to beat Kerry. We are not. We have to prepare for the Tailteann Cup. But we have to get as much as we can out of these couple of weeks.

“We need to get bodies right, get everyone back right. This is another leg on the journey. On the flip side, had we lost today, we would have a long two months.

“There is no expectation. We will get ready. We will train. We will give it a go.”

Tipperary were to the fore until Darragh Corcoran’s goal edged Waterford ahead, 1-8 to 1-7 midway through the second-half.

The Blue and Gold perseverance was rewarded through Stephen Quirke and Paudie Feehan goals.

“All year when the heavy pressure came on, we wilted,” said Browne. “Jack Kennedy worked a goal out of absolutely nothing. To score three goals gives you a fighting chance to win any match. You need to ride the storm. We haven’t been doing it, thankfully we did today. The result is all that matters.

“Our game plan at the start was to get the balls in long to the three lads inside. You need to get the right men on the ball to deliver and when it did work, Steven (O’Brien) got a great goal.

“In fairness to Waterford, when they came at us and got the goal, you’d be thinking in the back of your mind, is this the same thing again? We are on a downward curve, so to keep it on the up a small bit, is great.”

Browne stayed up to watch the action in Gaelic Park on Saturday night, including former Tipperary players Bill Maher and Alan Campbell.

“Massive. Delighted for them. Obviously, we would love to have them here. Alan is a club-mate of mine, and Bill is only down the road.

“Great for two staunch Tipp lads who have done so much for Tipp, and wanting to still play at that level in New York.”