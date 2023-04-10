Burke: Roscommon were disrespected in the build-up to Mayo match

What is the most powerful fuel in the GAA? A chip on the shoulder. After Mayo’s triumph in the league final last week Roscommon didn’t have far to look for that sort of motivation. They saw the hype. It drove them to a four-point win in Castlebar on Sunday.

“I’d say they were a bit disrespected during the week, we finished third in Division 1 and didn’t matter at all by all accounts and our defensive record didn’t matter, nothing mattered,” declared manager Davy Burke post-match.

“I’m sure our boys weren’t overly pleased with all the talk. If we were in a league final last weekend, I’m sure we would have been knocking on the door as well, so we think we are a good competitive senior team and we showed that today.”

There were several leading stars for the Roscommon charge, but special mention must go to Enda Smith, who was outstanding in a new deeper role: “He’s a joy isn’t he? He is a joy to watch and what an attitude. From day one he hasn’t missed a minute and he’s a brilliant fella. I’m just delighted for him.”

Burke went on to dismiss talk of officiating and pointed to their strong defensive record, Roscommon conceded just three goals across their league campaign, as the bedrock of their victory.

“I thought Mayo got a number of soft ones last Sunday, so fair enough on a wet day I’m sure there’s going to be plenty of physicality from both sides and I thought our defending was excellent. Again, we were the second lowest conceding team in the league but that just got forgotten about so I think we showed that we are not a bad defensive team.”

The man behind that defensive structure is former Donegal All-Ireland winner Mark McHugh. He is part of Burke’s backroom team along with Eddie Lohan and Gerry McGowan.

“Mark knows a lot about defending too and he has helped us big time in that regard. But his energy, Mark is going places as a coach. He is infectious and has a top-class football mind. What a sweeper he was, we all know his brain.”

Mayo, meanwhile, will now prepare for the Sam Maguire round robin next month. They were without James Carr and David McBrien after last Sunday’s clash with Galway while U20s Sam Callinan and Bob Tuohy did not play ahead of their semi-final on Wednesday.

“We have a big panel. We expect people to step in and get the job done for us, but on the day, it went away from us,” said Kevin McStay.

“We will take a little time out now and regroup. The season is only in its infancy, I would suggest. We went into this morning as number three seeds and both teams leave as number three seeds. Other than the parochial rivalry between the two teams and furthering the Connacht championship ambitions.

“Other than that, nobody died. This is no end to anyone’s season. We get back up on the horse and go again.”