Andy Moran: 'We had enough chances to win two games'

Leitrim manager Andy Moran was keenly aware of the challenge presented by the unknown.

Twelve years ago Mayo had flirted with disaster in London so he and his backroom team had focused on their championship opener in New York as a continuation of their decent league form.

It’s been a while since travelling teams have treated the trip to the Bronx as a pleasant perk of the intercounty slog and Moran was no different. Leitrim were deserving favourites but they wouldn’t take their hosts lightly.

And they set their stall out as well as could be expected. Inside the opening eight minutes, half forward Paul Keaney claimed a mark and a point to open the scoring, Keith Beirne scored his first of eight from a free won by Mark Plunkett who then added a third from play.

So far, so good but once New York settled, it was a tight contest from there until the penalty shootout and what Moran cited as their fatal flaw was their inability to take one of five or six decent goal chances.

“It’s a tough one to take,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“We were under no illusions coming out. We knew it was going to be a tough game.

“What we would really be disappointed with is we had enough chances to win two games and we just didn’t take them.

“You leave New York in the game and all of a sudden you get clipped at the end of it on penalties. Very disappointing.”

The first of those could have been a game changer as early as the quarter hour mark. In quick succession, Beirne had added a second free and then his first point from play before he forced a block out of man of the match contender and New York goalkeeper Mick Cunningham.

Ten minutes later, a rare mistake in the New York full back line had Beirne in space behind but the Brooklyn Shamrocks shot stopper read the danger and snuffed it out.

“Cunningham had a very good game in goals and it’s just the nature of an upset that those things don’t fall your way,” acknowledged Moran.

“I was involved in a very close one in 2011 with London. We missed a penalty that day, we missed a few frees and all of a sudden London were in it. We won after extra time that day but unfortunately today it just went against us.”

Moran was at pains to avoid excuses around the travel schedule and time difference. At least four or five Leitrim players went down with painful cramps but the manager didn’t fault his panel’s preparation.

“To be honest, no, because I thought we played well. It’s the pitch that factors into the cramping. We’re used to a grass field.

“But I just thought we played well enough to get a win, that’s the really disappointing thing about it. We did some really good stuff, we created some really good goal chances.

“The stuff we worked on kind of worked and we just didn’t take those chances.”