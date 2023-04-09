Laois book Dublin date with defeat of Wexford

Laois 2-17 Wexford 2-13

Laois will provide Dublin’s opening opposition of the 2023 Championship campaign in two weeks’ time after an impressive second-half performance in Portlaoise on Sunday afternoon.

Trailing by just a point at the break, having played into the wind, Laois were well-placed to claim the honours and they got better and better going forward as the period went on. They ended up as comfortable winners.

This was, to be blunt, a game between two sides that failed to escape from Division Four of the Allianz League. Those shortcomings told but, at the same time, added to the experience in terms of unpredictability and incident.

Laois started perfectly competently with two points and then imploded for three minutes in which they conceded 1-2, Robbie Brooks’ goal coming courtesy of a second consecutive botched kickout.

Wexford were playing with a decent breeze directly at their backs but couldn’t ever make the most of it. They reached the interval with a 1-8 to 1-7 lead but on the back of nine wides and another effort that fell short.

Laois were sticking to the guns employed during the league in kicking it long and often. Questionable game management against that wind but Evan O’Carroll and Eoin Lowry both had shots on goal that were turned away or over by a defender or the goalkeeper.

They were down by four after Mark Timmons spent ten minutes in the sinbin midway through the first-half but finished strongly with Mark Barry claiming their goal after Wexford gifted them an open goal from their own sideline ball. It was that kind of game.

Laois claimed four of the first five scores in the second-half to push into a two-point lead that they extended to four midway through the period, but the game was hovering in the balance through the hour.

FAN-TASTIC: Patrick O'Sullivan of Laois signs an autograph for AJ Brophy, age 10, following the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Round 1 match between Laois and Wexford at Laois Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Wexford certainly weren’t going away and Niall Hughes was denied a goal by Scott Osborne between the sticks while the hosts had their own sniff with Lowry and O’Carroll both failing to find either flag on the same attack.

More three-pointers were inevitable and Wexford brought the deficit back to one point when the impressive veteran Ben Brosnan slotted home a penalty after being fouled by the Laois keeper. Then Barry closed the door firmly in claiming his second goal in reply with just over ten minutes to go.

They shared six points evenly between them from there to the finish with Barry denied a hat-trick after a thunderous shot came back off the crossbar.

It’s the Tailteann Cup for Wexford. Laois will be expected to join them after the face the Dubs back here in Portlaoise but this win was needed.

Scorers for Laois: M Barry (2-4, 0-1 mark, 0-2 frees); E O’Carroll (0-6, 0-1 free, 0-1 mark, 0-1 ‘45’); P Kingston (0-4, 0-3f); D Larkin (0-2); P O’Sullivan (0-1).

Scorers for Wexford: B Brosnan (1-7, 1-0 penalty, 0-5 frees); R Brooks (1-1); S Nolan (0-2); K O’Grady (0-1); E Nolan (0-1 ‘4’5); P Hughes (0-1).

LAOIS: S Osborne; s Greene, T Collins, R Pigott; S O’Flynn, M Timmons, P Kirwan; K Lillis, D Larkin; K Swayne, P Kingston, P O’Sullivan; E O’Carroll, M Barry.

Subs: D Kavanagh for Swayne (67); N Corbet for Lowry (70); J Finn for Larkin (72).

WEXFORD: C McCabe; B Cushe, B Molloy, D Furlong; G Sheehan, P Hughes, C Walsh; G Malone, N Hughes; S Nolan, e Nolan, K O’Grady; J Tubritt, R Brooks, B Brosnan.

Subs: C Kinsella for Hughes (35+2); C Carthy for Furlong (HT); J Rossiter for Nolan (57); R Watters for Brooks (63); R Crosbie for O’Grady (73).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).