Lyng: 'The 26 players you get won’t be an accurate reflection on the programme' 

Derek Lyng has warned the likes of Kilkenny will name dummy teams if their announced team is released to the public before the players.

Lyng joined Limerick manager John Kiely in criticising the GAA’s new policy of publishing the registered teams on Friday mornings.

Like Limerick, Kilkenny inform their players of the starting line-up and squad on Friday evenings prior to Sunday games.

“I think it causes everybody issues,” said Lyng. “I don’t know where the common sense is in that decision, to be honest. If you have a match on a Sunday, you train on a Friday night. You give the team to the players first, so I don’t understand it at all. So, what’s going to happen is that the 26 players you get won’t be an accurate reflection on the programme.”

After this comprehensive Division 1 final loss to Limerick, Lyng rued his team’s handling errors and their inability to get the ball out of defence. “Obviously, today was a sobering experience for everybody and I think it grounds everybody and you just have to strip everything back and that’s what we’ll do.

“I think a lot of the things we weren’t good at today, we can be better at, we can improve on it. It doesn’t happen overnight, though. We’ll just keep working.”

Lyng praised Limerick for how they went about dominating Kilkenny after a slow start. They’re an impressive team. Look, we’ve seen that the last couple of years. Just how they go about their business. They know their jobs inside out and that’s clear to see.

“Look, there’s a big challenge there ahead of everybody. I think they showed again what they’re about but, to be honest, right now I’m not overly concerned about Limerick, I’m more concerned about ourselves and what we can do from now on and that’s going to be a big test for us now and we’ll just have to take it on.”

Lyng explained why he didn’t bring on TJ Reid.

“Adrian (Mullen) only got back training really 10 days ago; TJ is only in the last week or so and, again, if it was something that we needed late on in the game, possibly.

“But look, he’ll be getting a bit more hurling into him now in the next couple of weeks but look, he would have been coming in probably undercooked in terms of you couldn’t put him in for too long so we just had to hold back on that.”

Lyng confirmed Richie Hogan will be out for five weeks after injuring his wrist in the Division 1 semi-final win over Cork.