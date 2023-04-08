Tipperary county board condemn racial abuse of Wexford's Lee Chin

Tipperary GAA have condemned the racial abuse of Wexford star Lee Chin that brought a premature end to the counties’ senior hurling challenge game in Carrick-on-Suir this afternoon.
The match, which was in its closing stages, was called to a halt by referee John Keenan after he was fully informed of the incident and it will now be subject to a full investigation.
In a statement released tonight, Tipperary GAA: “The Tipperary senior hurlers played Wexford this afternoon in a senior hurling challenge hosted by the Carrick Swan club.
“Unfortunately as the game entered the closing stages, a member of the public who is not connected to either Tipperary GAA or the Carrick Swan club made racial comments which were directed at a member of the Wexford team.
“Tipperary GAA wish to state quite clearly that this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and has absolutely no place at our games or in our society.
“Tipperary GAA along with the senior hurling management, players and the Carrick Swan GAA club do not condone this kind of behaviour and wish to distance ourselves from any such comments.
“Both Tipperary and Wexford GAA County Boards have been in contact with each other in relation to this incident and are fully committed to having the incident investigated fully.” Wexford manager Darragh Egan told “The Wexford People”: “Using words like that shouldn’t happen but I felt the players dealt with it very well.” If proven and the individual is a member of the GAA, they could be suspended for 48 weeks following a motion passed at Annual Congress in February.