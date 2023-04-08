Tipperary county board condemn racial abuse of Wexford's Lee Chin

A challenge match between the counties was abandoned in the closing stages and the incident will now be subject to a full investigation
Tipperary county board condemn racial abuse of Wexford's Lee Chin

Wexford's Lee Chin. Pic: Tom Maher/INPHO

Sat, 08 Apr, 2023 - 21:30
John Fogarty

Tipperary GAA have condemned the racial abuse of Wexford star Lee Chin that brought a premature end to the counties’ senior hurling challenge game in Carrick-on-Suir this afternoon.

The match, which was in its closing stages, was called to a halt by referee John Keenan after he was fully informed of the incident and it will now be subject to a full investigation.

In a statement released tonight, Tipperary GAA: “The Tipperary senior hurlers played Wexford this afternoon in a senior hurling challenge hosted by the Carrick Swan club.

“Unfortunately as the game entered the closing stages, a member of the public who is not connected to either Tipperary GAA or the Carrick Swan club made racial comments which were directed at a member of the Wexford team.

“Tipperary GAA wish to state quite clearly that this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and has absolutely no place at our games or in our society.

“Tipperary GAA along with the senior hurling management, players and the Carrick Swan GAA club do not condone this kind of behaviour and wish to distance ourselves from any such comments.

“Both Tipperary and Wexford GAA County Boards have been in contact with each other in relation to this incident and are fully committed to having the incident investigated fully.” Wexford manager Darragh Egan told “The Wexford People”: “Using words like that shouldn’t happen but I felt the players dealt with it very well.” If proven and the individual is a member of the GAA, they could be suspended for 48 weeks following a motion passed at Annual Congress in February.

More in this section

Carlow players celebrate with the trophy 8/4/2023 Sinnott's super score a fitting winner for Carlow 
London v Sligo - Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Sligo open 2023 football championship with comfortable win in London
Ciara Delaney with Siobhan Donnelly and Bronagh Barke 8/4/2023 Lara Devlin and Roisin McErlean deliver as Tyrone see off Mayo
<p>MAN OF THE MATCH: Conor Turbitt of Armagh in action against Peter Healy of Antrim during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship preliminary round match between Armagh and Antrim at Box-It Athletic Grounds. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Armagh a level above as McGeeney's men cruise past Antrim 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd