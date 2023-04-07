Galway ease past Kilkenny, drama as Laois defeat Antrim as Wexford beat holders Offaly

Aaron Niland pulled the strings as Leinster MHC newcomers Galway eased beyond Kilkenny and through to the provincial semi-finals.

The recent Croke Cup finalist helped himself to 1-13 as Galway cruised to a double scores 1-23 to 0-13 win at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Both teams were deadlocked at the head of Group 2 beforehand though Galway built on a three-point half-time lead to win with plenty to spare.

Clarinbridge man Niland was in strong form from both open play and placed balls and slammed in the game's only goal in the 44th minute from a free.

Jason Rabbitte, Conor Gilligan and Colm Burke were also on the mark for the westerners who are in their first season in the Leinster minor championship.

They progress to the last four as group winners, as do Wexford who topped the other Tier 1 group.

Kilkenny, for whom Conor Doyle struck nine points, still have everything to play for as their runners-up finish in the group means they are through to a provincial quarter-final.

Laois secured third spot in the table, behind Galway and Kilkenny, with a dramatic 4-14 to 1-19 defeat of Antrim.

Justin Duggan scored 3-5 for Laois including the stoppage time goal that sealed a flattering four-point win at Abbottstown following a terrific Antrim revival.

Laois had led 2-10 to 0-9 at half-time but Antrim, inspired by goalscorer Roan McGarry, fought back to level terms with 10 minutes to go before being suckered by that late Duggan goal.

In the other Tier 1 group, Wexford beat holders Offaly 3-12 to 0-10 with goals from Joe O'Leary, Liam Cooney and Jason Rossiter to claim top spot with a 100% record.

Dublin defeated Kerry by 2-23 to 0-11 to finish second in the table on four points.

Callum Graham struck both of Dublin's goals, his first coming just before half-time as they hit the break with a commanding 1-12 to 0-5 lead in Portlaoise.

Conor Newton, Ryan Murphy and Darragh Delaney also got on the scoresheet for the Dubs who are through to the quarter-finals.

Offaly will have the opportunity to bounce back when they contest a Leinster preliminary quarter-final but Kerry, like Antrim, are out after finishing bottom of their respective groups.

Meanwhile, Westmeath and Kildare, who finished top of their Tier 2 groups, won their pre-preliminary quarter-final ties on Good Friday to advance to the preliminary quarter-final stage along with Offaly and Laois.

Westmeath defeated Carlow by 3-10 to 0-7 in Mullingar and were grateful to Conor Heffernan for his 2-6 haul. Caolan Ready scored the other goal for the hosts.

Leixlip talent Olan Hynes Kelly scored the only goal of the game in Kildare's 1-24 to 0-21 win over Meath at Hawkfield.