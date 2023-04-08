James Horan: Nothing wrong with a winning habit for Mayo

A national title tucked away gives any team great validation on work completed. Management can take assurance that they are on task, there is increased player belief, and the overall unity of the group strengthens.

Mayo, in the wake of last Sunday in Croke Park, are in a place that is both positive and productive. The vibe is good, confidence is high, and anything significant that has been tried through the Division 1 campaign has been road-tested positively. The group must be pleasantly surprised how well things have gone. The mood around the camp could not be further removed from what it was only a few months ago, when Lee Keegan and Oisin Mullen confirmed they were moving on. Three games into the National League, the flame was reignited, and the opportunities now appear limitless. Life just keeps moving forward.

Panel-wise, Mayo are in a strengthened position with a wide range of players having experienced top flight football this year. The return of numerous players from injury, not least Ryan O'Donoghue and Tommy Conroy, has had a massive impact and will stand them in great stead throughout the All-Ireland series, with larger panels being able to absorb any injuries. As a rule of thumb, considering the number of games in quick succession, you can count on losing a player per game.

Mayo's options and numbers are extraordinarily strong.

The pre-season was top level, giving them a head start on opponents, and they have surfed the momentum since. They returned early and trained often. Players got the opportunity to recover and prepare for the new inter-county season. Pre-season time was utilised effectively, with running and rehab programs implemented. When all players are available and well, the tide lifts all vessels. Training is more competitive, A v B games have the full complement with real competition, and when everyone is on the field, coaching and learning is better.

Mayo have, by far, been the best team on transition this year, it is progressive, and forward-looking on gaining possession, moving from back to front quam celerime. Other counties have struggled in this respect and seem focused on backwards first for safety, to then move forward in a set play. Teams were overly cautious as a rule with prolonged plays having too heavy an accent on retention and structure. This reduced quick, threatening attacks and the element of surprise. The quality and excitement of the league suffered as a result.

Defensively there is a difference, an early retreating system on turnover that provides additional cover deeper in Mayo's defence. Conor Loftus teamed with Diarmuid O'Connor last Sunday. It was a double centre-half back approach that provides options in defence with cover and double-teaming options and on the flip side, allows Conor to attack, knowing the cover is there. However, I would argue it has yet to be fully tested.

Galway did expose some frailties and only for the game intellect of Diarmuid O'Connor, Mayo could have conceded heavily. Galway created many chances coming through the middle but failed to execute.

Regarding overall changes in attack, there is a greater focus on ball retention along with a rotating support from the full forward line. You see Ryan O'Donoghue and Aidan O'Shea, in particular, running towards the ball and on receiving the hand pass will hold the outside position, allowing for rotating movement of players, in effect creating scoring positions.

The provincial championship, as per this year's calendar, is completely devalued. In terms of Sunday's Roscommon v Mayo game, losing is strongly incentivised in one way. The cold facts are whoever wins could end up playing nine games in the next 16 weeks en route to winning the All-Ireland. That is too many for an amateur team, who must work, recover, and play. However, the loser in Castlebar could have six weeks off (a full conditioning cycle) play seven games (losing two potentially) and win the All-Ireland.

Could Mayo be inclined to focus on putting in a big six-week conditioning block, with mini-tapers for Connacht games? That would have them at 90–95% sharpness, with a longer-term benefit. The worst possible outcome as a loser Sunday would be a third-placed seeding in a group of 4, where three teams qualify. So, Mayo could decide to have a longer-term conditioning phase that has them optimised for the final stages of the group games, peaking for the knockouts.

If they win Connacht fine - but if they don't, also fine.

It would be a ballsy decision to go this route, in a way sacrificing a provincial title for the greater good. The overarching aim must be to have a full panel fit, well and energised for the start of the All-Ireland series. Big panels will be a massive benefit in the new format. Games in quick-fire succession will have a high injury rate. So, coming into the quarter-finals, player availability may be the difference.

For Roscommon, they will be incredibly happy with how the lead into the Mayo game has unfolded. After a solid Division 1 performance and additional time to analyse their opponent, they will be ready to rumble. Mayo's challenge of being mentally and emotionally at peak after the league win will be the challenge. I would be amazed if, under the tutelage of Davy Burke, Roscommon are not ravenous for the encounter. Expect electric movement and high tempo, looking to upset Mayo's approach.

Roscommon have emerging young talent that has made a mark in the league campaign - Ben O'Carroll, Keith Doyle, Richard Hughes, Daire Cregg, Robbie Dolan, and Conor Carroll have added extra threat.

Don't forget they sat on top of Division 1 after four rounds. They have killed the yo–yo tag of four promotions and three relegations in the last seven seasons and have added a framework to their play. There is a good method there now and Roscommon will challenge anyone.

It's also worth looking at the history of the last 20 championship encounters between the sides. It stands 17 wins for Mayo, two for Roscommon, with one draw.

The portents say Mayo. And there's nothing wrong with a winning habit.