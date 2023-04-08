Colm Collins preparing for the biggest match of his 10 year tenure in charge of Clare

The vast majority of inter-county managers would have fobbed off our question. The vast majority of inter-county managers would have given a reply that was generic and guarded and gave nothing away.

Colm Collins, though, is too decent and too honest for any of that craic.

Our question to the Clare manager midweek went as follows: Is Sunday’s Munster quarter-final the most important championship game of your tenure?

Collins has been in situ for 10 years. There have been 33 championship games under his watch.

There was a historic first All-Ireland quarter-final appearance, and another one six years later.

There were two Munster championships where Clare found themselves on the opposite side of the draw to Kerry and Cork, and therefore with a very navigable path to a provincial final.

The significance of this latest outing is that defeat for Collins and Clare condemns them to the second tier Tailteann Cup.

“It probably is, it probably is,” replied Collins when asked if championship game number 34 is the most important of the lot.

“In any walk of life, if your future is in your own hands, you can’t really complain can you. We know what is on the line on Sunday and it is up to ourselves.

“In previous incarnations, you were in situations where you were put in a separate competition because you were in a separate league division, whereas we know we have two games to win if we want to stay in the All-Ireland series, so it is up to us to man up and get up there.

“Our first choice would be to play in the Sam Maguire, obviously.” But neither does he shudder at the thought of last year’s All-Ireland quarter-finalists ending up away from the bright lights and travelling the Tailteann backroads.

“For too long in the GAA we had a situation where inter-county players from counties who might not be successful were putting in savage hours and had no realistic chance of being successful. If that is where you end up, I would embrace it completely.”

Defeat at home to Cork on Sunday would not only mean Tailteann Cup fare. Factor in also that Clare will ply their trade in Division 3 of the Allianz League next spring.

What you'd have is a county that has achieved such sustained progress over the last number of seasons - including the two All-Ireland quarter-final appearances mentioned above - spending a full year without exposure to top 16 sides.

A worry? “I don’t want to dress anything up. I would much rather we were playing Division 2 football and we would much rather be playing in the Sam Maguire, but you are where you are on merit. You just have to get over these things.

CHAMPIONSHIP OPENER: Colm Collins before last year's quarter-final against Derry at Croke Park. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

“There is plenty of talent in Clare to come straight back up from Division 3, for example. It’s the nature of the league. We have had leagues in the past where we probably have not played as well and we survived.

“The important thing is the work keeps getting done at underage level and there are fantastic people working at underage in Clare, so I think the players will keep coming through and they will be fine.”

Back to the present. Collins has no gripes with their league relegation, costly and all as it will prove if Cork are not bettered in the championship for the first time since 1997.

The Banner got seven games to prove themselves. They twice let substantial winning hands slip against Dublin and Kildare. Against Derry, they were “cat altogether”.

“Our league was over after the Derry match. Okay we played Limerick in the last game, but we started dealing with what we needed to deal with immediately after Derry.

“We have well put to bed the league. We have accepted what happened and everyone that felt they could have done something about it all put up their hands. And that’s it. Now it is about can we do the business on Sunday.”

By virtue of the 10 consecutive seasons he has stood on the sideline looking out at the rising graph of saffron and blue, Collins is the longest serving inter-county boss at the moment.

So long as the players are happy for him to keep coming back year after year, and they are given an annual opportunity to anonymously have their say on the matter, he will keep showing up.

“Listen, for someone that loves football like I do, and my particular passion would be Clare football, this is my dream job. I have been very lucky to get this opportunity over the past 10 years. It is like a kid that supports Man United, and you end up managing them. That is what it is like for me.

“I have enjoyed every minute of it. Obviously, it will come to an end, but when it does, I won’t have any regrets.”