Congress motions to replace Camogie skort deferred until next year

The increasingly unpopular camogie skort will live to fight another year after Congress motions to have it replaced with shorts were deferred until next year.

Motions for change submitted ahead of last weekend’s Camogie Congress did not make the official Congress clár, and so the proposal to have shorts replace skorts will now be voted on at Congress 2024.

The drive for change and to end the decades-old practice of camogie players wearing skorts has been driven by London-based camogie club Thomas McCurtains.

When the club launched its 'Shorts Not Skorts' campaign in March, also unveiled were the specially designed shorts the Thomas McCurtains players will wear from now on.

A survey of 240 people, carried out by the club, found that 82% of respondents preferred to wear shorts rather than skorts when playing camogie.

Meanwhile, 75% believed that the skort does not reflect current societal standards relating to clothing and sporting apparel.

“The skort is proving a barrier for people accessing the sport,” said a statement accompanying the club’s report titled ‘The Long and Skort of it’.

“Uncomfortable, unflattering, chaff inducing, patronising are repeated statements from those surveyed. Shorts are fit for function and performance. Skorts are not.”

A subsequent petition by the Thomas McCurtains club garnered 632 signatures in support of shorts replacing skorts.

The petition results were forwarded to all camogie units - club, county, provincial, and international - ahead of Congress.

The hope was to have a motion for change voted on at last weekend’s Congress, but motions relating to discontinuing the wearing of skorts have been deferred until 2024.

Kilkenny defender Michelle Teehan recently expressed her support for a switch to shorts.

“I am definitely in favour it. It is something I don’t see why we are still in skorts,” said the All-Ireland winner.

“I myself personally would be a lot more comfortable in shorts. Even when you fall to the ground, shorts are a lot more comfortable. It is probably just a traditional thing at the minute, but I am definitely in favour.”

The Camogie Association’s focus in recent times has been more on changing the colour of the skort, rather than doing away with it for good.