Roscommon name team to face league champions Mayo

Roscommon Manager Davy Burke has named his side to take on recently crowned league champions Mayo for their Connacht Senior Football championship quarter-final on Sunday in Hastings Insurance McHale Park (4pm).

Burke has made two changes to the side which defeated Donegal in their final league game. Tadhg O'Rourke and Niall Kilroy are replaced by Conor Daly and Ciaràn Lennon.

Conor Carroll starts in goals with Conor Hussey, Conor Daly and David Murray making up the full back line. Niall Daly is joined by captain Brian Stack and Eoin McCormack in the half back line.

Dylan Ruane and Keith Doyle team up in midfield. Ciaràn Murtagh, Ciaràn Lennon and Ends Smith link up in the half forward line. Diarmuid Murtagh moves into full foward with Conor Cox and Ben O'Carroll either side of him.

Armagh kick off their championship when they take on Antrim on Saturday in BOX-IT Athletics Grounds (5pm). Ethan Rafferty will take his place between the posts with James Morgan, Aaron McKay and Aidan Forker in the full back line. Ciaran Mackin, Greg McCabe and Barry McCambridge make up the half back line with Ben Crealey and Shane McPartlan in midfield.

Stefan Campbell, Rory Grugan and Jason Duffy team up in the half forward line with Jemar Hall, Conor Turbitt and Tiernan Kelly completing the full foward line.

Tipperary and Waterford have named their sides who face each other in their Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final. Michael O'Reilly starts in goals for David Power's Tipp side. He has Shane O'Connell, Jimmy Feehan and Colm O'Shaughnessy in front of him. Kevin Fahey, Colman Kennedy and Keith Ryan make up the half back line. Paudie Feehan and Jack Kennedy are the midfield partnership with Emmet Moloney, Teddy Doyle and Mikey O'Shea in the half forward line. Captain Steven O'Brien is joined up front with Stephen Quirke and Sean O'Connor.

Ephie Fitzgerald's Waterford side is manned in goals by Paudie Hund. Conor Ò Cuirrìn, Darragh Ò Cathasagih and Liam Fennell will take up their place in the full back line. Dermot Ryan, Brian Looby and Jordan O'Sullivan are in the half back line with Michael Curry and Brian Lynch in midfield.

Conor Murray, Darragh Corcoran and Jason Curry will start in the half forward line with the full forward line of Michael Kiely, Sean Whelan-Barrett and Eoghan McGrath Butler.

Laois open their Joe McDonagh Cup campaign when they take on Offaly in Tullamore on Saturday (3pm). Enda Rowland starts in goals with Fiachra C Fennell, Padraig Delaney and Donnachadh Hartnett manning the full back line. Ryan Mullaney, Ian Shanahan and Liam O'Connell are in half backs with Patrick Purcell and Jack Kelly in the middle of the park with Aaron Dunphy, Aidan Corby and Martin Phelan just in front of them. The full foward line sees Tomàs Keyes, Jordan Walsh and Ross King.

ROSCOMMON (against Mayo): C Carroll, C Hussey, C Daly, D Murray, N Daly, B Stack (c), E McCormack, D Ruane, K Doyle, C Murtagh, C Lennon, E Smith, C Cox, D Murtagh, B O'Carroll

Subs: C Lavin, C Walsh, R Dolan, R Hughes, R Fallon, C Connolly, D Smith, C McKeon, N Kilroy, P Carey, E Nolan

ARMAGH (against Antrim): E Rafferty, J Morgan, A McKay, A Forker, C Mackin, G McCabe, B McCambridge, B Crealey, S McPartlan, S Campbell, R Grugan, J Duffy, J Hall, C Turbitt, T Kelly

Subs: S Magill, R Finn, C Higgins, R McQuillon, S Sheridan, C Mackin, C McConville, E Woods, J Kieran, A Nugent, J Òg Burns

TIPPERARY (against Waterford): M O'Reilly, S O'Connell, J Feehan, C O'Shaughnessy, K Fahey, C Kennedy, K Ryan, P Feehan, J Kennedy, E Moloney, T Doyle, M O'Shea, S O'Brien (C), S Quirke, S O'Connor

Subs: K Beben, L Boland, D Brennan, C Cadell, W Eviston, M Kehoe, D Leahy, T Maher, L McGrath, R Quigley, M Russell

WATERFORD (against Tipperary): P Hunt, C Ò Ciorrìn, D Ò Cathasaigh, L Fennell, D Ryan, B Looby, J O'Sullivan, M Curry, B Lynch, C Murray, D Corcoran, J Curry, M Kiely, S Whelan-Barrett, E McGrath Butler

Subs: A Beresford, C Maguire, D Fitzgerald, J Devine, R Browne, D Reidy, J Keane, N McSweeney, B O'Brien, B Hynes, D Quirke

LAOIS (against Offaly): E Rowland, F C Fennell, P Delaney, D Hartnett, R Mullaney, I Shanahan, L O'Connell, P Purcell, J Kelly, A Dunphy S Maher, A Corby, M Phelan, J Keyes, S Bergin

Subs: P Walsh, P Dunne, L Senior, G Lynch, P Lalor, C Stapleton, F Mahoney, J Duggan, T Keyes, J Walsh, R King