Cork maintain perfect start to Munster U20 Hurling Championship with big win over Tipp

Cork 1-28 Tipperary 1-19

A second victory for Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the O'Neills.com Munster U20 hurling championship leaves Ben O’Connor’s side with full points and top of the table, having already beaten Waterford. It also puts them in a good position to qualify for the knockout stage.

In this fast paced round three game, gritty Cork finished the first-half with a flurry of points to lead by a single white flag, and they then powered on in the second-half to lead by six - helped by an overall return of 1-13 from county senior player Ben Cunningham.

While Sean Kenneally pulled a goal back for Tipperary to make it a three-point match in the final 10 minutes, Cork gave themselves the necessary breathing space to surge ahead once more and emerge with nine points to spare.

Cork made two changes from the Waterford game with Brian Keating and William Buckley starting, while Brendan Cummins made two changes from their draw with Clare - Tony Cahill replaced Ciarán McCormack and Jock Fogarty came in for Stephen Ferncombe.

The hosts got off to a lightning start with Tadhg O’Connell pointing straight from the throw-in. Just three seconds were on the clock.

It didn’t take long for the accuracy of free-taker Jack Leamy to kick in for Tipperary, his three points along with one from Sean Kenneally put them 0-4 to 0-1 up after a busy five minutes.

As the game continued to evolve, the Premier County extended their lead seven points to three on the quarter hour mark - fine scores from Peter McGarry, Leamy and Darragh Stakelum.

Tipperary went ahead by double scores, 0-10 to 0-5, after 22 minutes.

Ben Cunningham of Cork scores his side's first goal during the oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Round 3 match between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork, with Eoin Downey sweeping, dug deep to crucially outscored their opponents seven points to one on the approach to half-time. Diarmuid Healy and Ben Cunningham combined beautifully for four flags. Jack Leahy was on target whilst Colin Walsh saw out the half with a brace for the Red and White to edge them 0-11 to 0-10 ahead at the change of ends.

Cork with five different scorers, Tipperary with six.

As the second-half got underway Brion Saunderson came off his line to clear. Tipperary didn’t lie down though, and got on level terms through Leamy.

Cork edged it again, before the first crucial green flag arrived - a superb effort from Cunningham near the 20 metre line and from the tightest of angles, after he was set up by Adam O’Sullivan on 39 minutes.

Tipperary, who already shared the spoils with Clare in Round one, found themselves six points adrift at the three-quarter mark, 1-18 to 0-15.

The home side continued to dominate and added some splendid points. But Tipperary hit back when Sean Kenneally found the net in the 52nd minute to close the gap to three points, 1-21 to 1-18.

It didn’t upset Cork’s momentum, as similar to their first-half finish, they commanded those closing moments.

Cork’s remaining two games are away to Clare and Limerick. Tipperary are home to Limerick and Waterford - both will take place later this month.

Scorers for Cork: B Cunningham (1-13, 0-8 frees), W Buckley and D Healy (0-3 each), J Leahy, C Walsh and T O’Connell (0-2 each), D O’Sullivan, R O’Sullivan and E O’Leary (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J Leamy (0-8, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65), S Kenneally (1-2), P McGarry (0-3), D Stakelum (0-2), J Caesar, E Ryan, T Cahill and D McCarthy (0-1 each).

CORK: B Saunderson (Midleton); S Daly (Randal Óg), S Kingston (Ballinora), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Downey (Glen Rovers), M Mullins (Whitechurch, Capt); T O’Connell (Ballincollig), A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); D Healy (Lisgoold), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), B Keating (Ballincollig); C Walsh (Kanturk), W Buckley (St Finbarr’s), J Leahy (Dungourney).

Subs: T Wilk (Cobh) for B Keating (28), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers) for J Leahy (40), R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh) for A O’Sullivan (40), D Cremin (Midleton) for D Healy (55), C Doolin (St Finbarr’s) for C Walsh (59).

TIPPERARY: E Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams), D Slattery (Clonoulty Rossmore), R Doyle (Clonoulty Rossmore), L Shanahan (Upperchurch Drombane); J Morris (St Mary’s), C Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), M Corcoran (Silvermines); J Caesar (Holycross Ballycahill), D Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields, Capt); S Kenneally (Moneygall), P McGarry (St Mary’s), E Ryan (Borris-Ileigh); J Leamy (Golden Kilfeacle), T Cahill (Drom & Inch), J Fogarty (Thurles Sarsfields).

Subs: C McCormack (Loughmore Castleiney) for P McGarry (15 - 19 bs), C McCormack for J Fogarty (half-time), P Ryan (Upperchurch Drombane) for M Corcoran (42), M Fitzpatrick (Drom & Inch) for J Morris (46), D McCarthy (Toomevara) for T Cahill (50), S Dee (Solohead) for E Ryan (53).

Referee: Niall Malone (Clare).