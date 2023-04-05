Schedule revealed for All-Ireland Championship coverage

The schedule for the 2023 GAA Championship coverage has been revealed with over 70 games to be broadcast across RTÉ and GAAGO.
31 live games will be broadcast on RTÉ television and RTÉ Player as well as the Joe McDonagh Cup final, and both Tailteann Cup semi-finals and final.
Saturday evenings will now see a new highlights show, The Saturday Game, presented by Damian Lawlor.
The Sunday Game live will continue to be hosted by Joanne Cantwell while The Sunday Game evening show will now be fronted by Jacqui Hurley.
GAAGO has exclusive rights to 38 All-Ireland Championship games in 2023. 22 football Championship games, nine from the hurling Championship and seven Tailteann Cup games. Gráinne McElwain will lead the coverage.
RTÉ Director of Content, Jim Jennings said; “RTÉ is delighted to launch the most comprehensive coverage of the GAA Championship to date across all platforms. The GAA occupies a pivotal place in the lives of people all across Ireland and we are proud to deliver more games, new programming and expert analysis throughout the season.”
Sat 8 April: CSFC New York v Leitrim (GAAGO).
Sun 9 April: CSFC Mayo v Roscommon (RTÉ).
Sun 16 April: USFC Tyrone v Monaghan (RTÉ 2)
Sat 22 April: USFC Cavan v Antrim/Armagh (GAAGO); MSFC Tipperary/Waterford v Kerry (GAAGO).
Sun 23 April: CSFC Mayo/Roscommon v Galway (RTÉ); MSHC Waterford v Limerick (RTÉ); MSHC Clare v Tipperary (GAAGO); LSFC Dublin v Wexford/Laois (GAAGO).
Sat 29 April: USFC Semi-Final 1 (GAAGO); MSHC Limerick v Clare (GAAGO).
Sun 30 April: LSFC Semi Finals x 2 (GAAGO); LSHC Kilkenny v Galway (RTÉ); MSHC Cork v Waterford (RTÉ).
Sat 6 May: MSHC Cork v Tipperary (GAAGO); LSHC Dublin v Wexford (GAAGO).
Sun 7 May: Munster SFC Final (RTÉ); Connacht SFC Final (RTÉ); LSHC Antrim v Kilkenny (GAAGO).
Sat 13 May: MSHC Waterford v Clare (GAAGO); Tailteann R1 x 8 Games (GAAGO).
Sun 14 May: Ulster SFC Final (RTÉ); Leinster SFC Final (RTÉ).
Sat 20 May: SFC Rd1 x 2 games (GAAGO); LSHC Kilkenny v Dublin (GAAGO); Tailteann Cup Rd2 x 8 games (GAAGO).
Sun 21 May: MSHC Clare v Cork (RTÉ); MSHC Tipperary v Limerick (RTÉ).
Sat 27 May: Joe Mc Donagh Cup Final (RTÉ); SFC Rd1 x2 (GAAGO).
Sun 28 May: MSHC Limerick v Cork (RTÉ or GAAGO); MSHC Tipperary v Waterford (RTÉ or GAAGO); LSHC Wexford v Kilkenny (RTÉ) Or LSHC Dublin v Galway (RTÉ).
Sat 3 June: SFC Round 2 (Home and Away) (RTÉ GAAGO)
Sun 4 June: SFC Rd2 x 8 games (RTÉ GAAGO); Tailteann Cup Rd 3 x 8 games (GAAGO)
Sat 10 June: Tailteann Preliminary Quarter Finals (4 games) (GAAGO).
Sun 11 June: Munster SHC Final (RTÉ); Leinster SHC Final (RTÉ).
Sat 17 June: SFC Round 3 (GAAGO).
Sun 18 June: SFC Round 3 (8 Games in neutral venues) (RTÉ GAAGO); Tailteann Cup Quarter Finals (GAAGO).
Sat 24 June: SHC Quarter Finals x 2 (RTÉ); SFC Prelim Quarter Finals (GAAGO).
Sun 25 June: Tailteann Cup Semi Finals x 2 (RTÉ).
Sat 1 July: SFC Quarter Finals x 2 (GAAGO).
Sun 2 July: SFC Quarter Finals x 2 (RTÉ).
Sat 8 July: SHC Semi Final (RTÉ).
Sun 9 July: SHC Semi Final (RTÉ).
Sat 15 July: SFC Semi Final (RTÉ); Tailteann Cup Final (RTÉ).
Sun 16 July: SFC Semi Final (RTÉ).
Sun 23 July: AISHC Final (RTÉ).
Sun 30 July: AISFC Final (RTÉ).