Schedule revealed for All-Ireland Championship coverage

The schedule for the 2023 GAA Championship coverage has been revealed with over 70 games to be broadcast across RTÉ and GAAGO
Schedule revealed for All-Ireland Championship coverage

NEW SEASON: RTÉ GAA panellists Lee Keegan and Cora Staunton during the RTÉ GAA Championship 2023 launch at RTÉ studios in Donnybrook, Dublin. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 13:39
TJ Galvin

The schedule for the 2023 GAA Championship coverage has been revealed with over 70 games to be broadcast across RTÉ and GAAGO.

31 live games will be broadcast on RTÉ television and RTÉ Player as well as the Joe McDonagh Cup final, and both Tailteann Cup semi-finals and final.

Saturday evenings will now see a new highlights show, The Saturday Game, presented by Damian Lawlor.

The Sunday Game live will continue to be hosted by Joanne Cantwell while The Sunday Game evening show will now be fronted by Jacqui Hurley.

GAAGO has exclusive rights to 38 All-Ireland Championship games in 2023. 22 football Championship games, nine from the hurling Championship and seven Tailteann Cup games. Gráinne McElwain will lead the coverage.

RTÉ Director of Content, Jim Jennings said; “RTÉ is delighted to launch the most comprehensive coverage of the GAA Championship to date across all platforms. The GAA occupies a pivotal place in the lives of people all across Ireland and we are proud to deliver more games, new programming and expert analysis throughout the season.”

LIVE TV SCHEDULE – RTÉ Television, RTÉ Player, RTÉ News Channel & GAAGO 

Championship Week 1 

Sat 8 April: CSFC New York v Leitrim (GAAGO).

Sun 9 April: CSFC Mayo v Roscommon (RTÉ). 

Championship Week 2 

Sun 16 April: USFC Tyrone v Monaghan (RTÉ 2) 

Championship Week 3 

Sat 22 April:  USFC Cavan v Antrim/Armagh (GAAGO); MSFC Tipperary/Waterford v Kerry (GAAGO). 

Sun 23 April: CSFC Mayo/Roscommon v Galway (RTÉ); MSHC Waterford v Limerick (RTÉ); MSHC Clare v Tipperary (GAAGO); LSFC Dublin v Wexford/Laois (GAAGO). 

Championship Week 4 

Sat 29 April: USFC Semi-Final 1 (GAAGO); MSHC Limerick v Clare (GAAGO). 

Sun 30 April: LSFC Semi Finals x 2 (GAAGO); LSHC Kilkenny v Galway (RTÉ); MSHC Cork v Waterford (RTÉ).

Championship Week 5 

Sat 6 May: MSHC Cork v Tipperary (GAAGO); LSHC Dublin v Wexford (GAAGO). 

Sun 7 May:  Munster SFC Final (RTÉ); Connacht SFC Final (RTÉ); LSHC Antrim v Kilkenny (GAAGO). 

Championship Week 6 

Sat 13 May: MSHC Waterford v Clare (GAAGO); Tailteann R1 x 8 Games (GAAGO). 

Sun 14 May: Ulster SFC Final (RTÉ); Leinster SFC Final (RTÉ). 

Championship Week 7 

Sat 20 May: SFC Rd1 x 2 games (GAAGO); LSHC Kilkenny v Dublin (GAAGO); Tailteann Cup Rd2 x 8 games (GAAGO). 

Sun 21 May: MSHC Clare v Cork (RTÉ); MSHC Tipperary v Limerick (RTÉ). 

Championship Week 8 

Sat 27 May: Joe Mc Donagh Cup Final (RTÉ); SFC Rd1 x2 (GAAGO). 

Sun 28 May:  MSHC Limerick v Cork (RTÉ or GAAGO); MSHC Tipperary v Waterford (RTÉ or GAAGO); LSHC Wexford v Kilkenny (RTÉ) Or LSHC Dublin v Galway (RTÉ). 

Championship Week 9 

Sat 3 June: SFC Round 2 (Home and Away) (RTÉ GAAGO) 

Sun 4 June: SFC Rd2 x 8 games (RTÉ GAAGO); Tailteann Cup Rd 3 x 8 games (GAAGO) 

Championship Week 10 

Sat 10 June:  Tailteann Preliminary Quarter Finals (4 games) (GAAGO). 

Sun 11 June: Munster SHC Final (RTÉ); Leinster SHC Final (RTÉ). 

Championship Week 11 

Sat 17 June: SFC Round 3 (GAAGO). 

Sun 18 June: SFC Round 3 (8 Games in neutral venues) (RTÉ GAAGO); Tailteann Cup Quarter Finals (GAAGO). 

Championship Week 12 

Sat 24 June:  SHC Quarter Finals x 2 (RTÉ); SFC Prelim Quarter Finals (GAAGO). 

Sun 25 June: Tailteann Cup Semi Finals x 2 (RTÉ). 

Championship Week 13 

Sat 1 July: SFC Quarter Finals x 2 (GAAGO). 

Sun 2 July: SFC Quarter Finals x 2 (RTÉ). 

Championship Week 14 

Sat 8 July: SHC Semi Final (RTÉ). 

Sun 9 July: SHC Semi Final (RTÉ). 

Championship Week 15 

Sat 15 July:  SFC Semi Final (RTÉ); Tailteann Cup Final (RTÉ). 

Sun 16 July: SFC Semi Final (RTÉ). 

Championship Week 16 

Sun 23 July: AISHC Final (RTÉ). 

Championship Week 17 

Sun 30 July: AISFC Final (RTÉ).

More in this section

Clare v Cork - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Clare's David Fitzgerald has appeal against red card rejected
Kerry clubs may opt to move minor grade to U18 in 2024 Kerry clubs may opt to move minor grade to U18 in 2024
Option to allow U18s to play underage and adult is the solution, county board meeting hears Option to allow U18s to play underage and adult is the solution, county board meeting hears
Dublin v Derry - Allianz Football League Division 2 Final

Dublin could play two Sam Maguire group games at Croke Park

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd