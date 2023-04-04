Option to allow U18s to play underage and adult is the solution, county board meeting hears

The Croke Park age grade option that facilitates U18 players lining out in underage and adult club competitions in the same year is the “solution” to help struggling clubs, it was argued at Tuesday’s Cork county board meeting.

Of the three age grade options adopted by Central Council last January, the third and final option allows U18 players to play both minor and adult in the same season, subject to a handful of special conditions.

Those stipulations include no involvement in adult training or games until March 1, a signed consent form from the player in question, his parents, and club executive, and a minimum gap of 60 hours between underage and adult games.

Freemount delegate John O’Flynn said this option was not on the table when Cork club delegates voted at county convention last December to return minor at club level to U18 with full decoupling.

With a Cork special convention on age grades deferred from this month until later in the year, O’Flynn has called for a debate on the option that allows U18 players to line out for their club at both minor and adult level.

Counties wishing to adopt this option must seek a deviation from Croke Park, it was clarified at last night’s county board meeting.

At the February Cork board meeting, CEO Kevin O’Donovan described it as “the worst proposal I have ever seen come from any committee in the GAA in my lifetime”.

O’Flynn does not believe a deviation is required for this age grade option to be introduced and has written to Croke Park seeking clarity on such.

“A couple of meetings ago, our Runaí threw cold water on this option by describing it as the worst proposal he had ever seen. I think that shows a lot of disrespect to the people that put that option in place,” said O’Flynn.

“You must remember they were taking feedback from counties, they were taking the view of the smaller club and the player that isn’t getting sufficient quality games at U18 level. And they brought in that policy.

“My request is can we have a proper discussion on Option 3.” Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan said there would be a full debate on age grades at their planned special convention later in the year.

“We will have notice of motion for that, we will have absolute clarity as to what will be on the table for that special convention, we will ventilate the issue completely, and a determination will be arrived at.”