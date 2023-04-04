Kerry clubs may opt to move minor grade to U18 in 2024

There was a general feeling by delegates at the Kerry County Committee meeting that the move by a number of counties to get the minor age upped from under 17 to under 18 was never going to be passed at Congress.

This is because of the belief that the top table were against it and that the presentation by Dr Pat O’Neill on player burn out before the motions were voted on, had an impact on why the motions of the move to under 18 age for minors only received thirty percent support or were withdrawn.

But following a motion passed at Congress that counties can stay at under 17 or move to under 18 for minor football and hurling, secretary Peter Twiss explained to delegates that Kerry can run their own competitions at either under 17 or under 18

“If counties want to change to under 18 at minor level with decoupling then they must include it in their bylaws. So we would need to know before County Convention this year whether we are going with under 18 and decoupling (where no under 18 player can play adult football) or we can stay at under 17s for our league and championships.

"The reason we need to have decision by the autumn is that we need to know in order to plan for 2024 with regard to under 18. If we opt for under 18 then we are likely to go under 16, under 14, under 12 as well.

"While technically it will need a bylaw, we would invite the club chairman and secretary along with the county committee delegate and vote on it."

He continued: "We would give the pros and cons of changing to under 18’s and take a vote which we would take as an indicative vote and it would not be changed at convention.”

This was met with unanimous approval from delegates who appear to favour the change to under 18 for minors.

Chairman of the CCC Terence Houlihan informed delegates that the home and away arrangement between Kerry and Cork at minor level has been changed with the agreement of the Munster Council.

This is because under the current format of the minor championship, if Kerry and Cork reached the Munster Final, the final would always be played in Cork.

So under the new arrangement in 2023 Kerry will play Cork in the quarterfinal in Páirc Ui Chaíomh on May 11th and if both Cork and Kerry get through their semi-finals against the winners and runners up of the round robin series, then the Munster Final will be played at a Kerry venue on June 2nd.

Then in 2024, it will be the reverse with a Kerry/Cork quarterfinal being played at a Kerry venue and a potential final penciled in for a Cork venue.