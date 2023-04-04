Cork minors pass Tipp test to maintain perfect start in Munster championship 

Cork 2-13 Tipperary 1-8

A good test of character for Kieran Murphy’s Cork minor hurlers.

That they passed this exam with distinction moves them a step closer to involvement in the Munster championship knockout phase.

Seventeen minutes into Tuesday’s round-robin fixture, Cork’s lead was nine. But their subsequent failure to tuck the result into bed before half-time left the door ajar for their guests.

Those guests from Tipperary spent the third quarter kicking down said door to revive the contest and throw doubt over an outcome that had earlier reeked of inevitability.

From a position of 1-7 to 0-3 in arrears at the break, and having been comprehensively outplayed in that opening half, Tipp outgunned their opponents 1-3 to 0-1 in the 11 minutes after half-time to cut the gap to two.

Stefan Tobin’s goal threw in the ball on this comeback, the sub producing a superb individual green flag within 25 seconds of the restart.

Cork were rattled.

But credit to them, they found a response. Barry Walsh got up off his knees for a fine 44th minute point.

A foul on Barry O’Flynn presented Walsh with a penalty opportunity two minutes later. For the second game in succession, he obliged.

Walsh’s 1-1 was part of a final 16 minutes where Cork hit 1-5 and limited their opponents to 0-2. They finished like they started. Two wins from two has them top of the table.

Cork were in the strange position at half-time of holding a commanding lead and yet knowing full well it should have been more commanding than it was.

Their seven-point interval lead was built during an utterly dominant opening 17 minutes, at the end of which Cork were 1-6 and Tipperary both scoreless and hapless.

But from there on, while Murphy’s young charges continued to dominate exchanges, the scores dried up. Conor McCarthy’s 22nd minute point was their sole flag in the closing 14 minutes of the half.

Seven first half wides on top of the 1-7 registered tells you they squandered as much as they stuck. Faint and all as it was, it meant the contest still had a pulse when the curtains were drawn for part two.

Now, back to that rampant Cork opening. Barry Walsh, continuing on from the 2-5 he clocked against Waterford, opened their account from the dead ball.

The white flags rained in from all manner of angles and distances. Johnny Murphy, Sean Meade, and Finn O’Brien all penned their names onto the scoresheet.

On the quarter hour mark, a major was added to Cork's five minors. Zack Biggane did so well to control Barry O’Flynn’s pass that slipped him inside the last watchman. Darragh Linnane blocked Biggane’s shot, but the rebound, snapped up by O’Flynn, was stitched to the net.

The clock read 21 minutes when Tipperary finally managed to end an attack with a score. And a fine score it was, corner-forward Jack Hayes popping the sliotar over the head of his opponent on the North Stand sideline before splitting the posts.

It was to prove their sole first half score from play. There was to be a kick from the reigning All-Ireland champions early in the second half.

But they were unable to sustain it and Cork’s second burst was decisive.

Scorers for Cork: B Walsh (1-4, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees); B O’Flynn (1-2); J Murphy, F O’Brien (0-2 each); Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers), S Meade, J Casey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: S Tobin (1-0); J Hayes (0-3); R Ryan (0-2 frees), S Rowan (0-2 each); L Loughnane (0-1 free).

CORK: O Walsh (Youghal); O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Kiltha Óg), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), C McCarthy (Glen Rovers); J Murphy (Dromina), Z Biggane (Charleville), Barry Walsh (Killeagh); S Meade (Killeagh), B O’Flynn (Sarsfields), F O’Brien (Erin’s Own).

Subs: J Casey (Youghal) for Meade (37); R Dooley (Douglas) for Biggane (44); Conor McCarthy (St Finbarr’s) for Murphy (54); B Lynch (Youghal) for Barry Walsh, K O’Gorman (Charleville) for Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers, both 58).

TIPPERARY: H Loughnane (Roscrea); S Nash (St Patrick's), E Morris (Holycross-Ballycahill), J Lahart (Holycross-Ballycahill); C Ryan (Moneygall), O O'Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), D Linnane (Mullinahone); K Loughnane (Durlas Óg), S Buckley (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); D Costigan (Moycarkey-Borris), S Rowan (Mullinahone), J Ormond (JK Brackens); A Ryan (Arravale Rovers), R Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), J Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris).

Subs: S Tobin (Carrick Swan) for A Ryan (30 mins); L Loughnane (Roscrea) for Buckley (40); C Byrne (Golden Kilfeacle) for Nash (48); C Kennedy (Sean Treacys) for R Ryan (54); T Corbett (Upperchurch-Drombane) for C Ryan (58).

Referee: S Walsh (Waterford).