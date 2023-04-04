Cork make two changes for Munster U20 Hurling Championship clash against Tipperary

The Rebels take on the Premier county at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Wednesday evening in their second outing of the championship round-robin.
TWO CHANGES: Cork U20 Hurling manager Ben O'Connor

Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 12:34
Eoghan Cormican

William Buckley and Brian Keating have been promoted to the starting team for Cork’s second outing of the Munster U20 Hurling Championship round-robin at home to Tipperary on Wednesday evening (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm).

Buckley and Keating both impressed when introduced off the bench during the county’s Round 1 win over Waterford last week.

Keating, who was a starter for the Cork U20s last year, got on the scoresheet against Waterford, while Buckley was busy at either end.

The two players to drop out of the first 15 that began last week’s championship opener are Mikey Finn and Ross O’Sullivan.

Adam O’Sullivan moves from the half-forward line to midfield for tomorrow's Tipperary visit, with Buckley joining his St Finbarr’s clubmate Ben Cunningham in the half-forward line.

Keating comes in at corner-forward in a straight swap for Ross O’Sullivan.

CORK (v Tipperary): B Saunderson (Midleton); S Daly (Randal Óg), S Kingston (Ballinora), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Downey (Glen Rovers), M Mullins (Whitechurch); T O’Connell (Ballincollig), A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); C Walsh (Kanturk), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), W Buckley (St Finbarr’s); B Keating (Ballincollig), D Healy (Lisgoold), J Leahy (Dungourney).

Subs: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills), C Geary (Youghal), M Howell (Douglas), T Wilk (Cobh), C Doolan (St Finbarr’s), M Finn (Midleton), R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), D Cremin (Midleton), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers).

