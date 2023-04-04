London nearly brought premature end to James Horan's managerial career

In May 2011 several Mayo men were staring down the barrel. London were two points up and closing in on a historic championship victory. Andy Moran had no doubt about what was on the line.

“In the context of the (2010) Longford loss, defeat in Ruislip would’ve ended quite a few Mayo careers,” he recalled in his autobiography, Lessons Learned in Pursuit of Glory.

The championship trips abroad are always tricky. Moran takes his Leitrim side to New York this weekend while Sligo face London. Make or break. That 2011 encounter was a significant one for several Mayo stalwarts, especially James Horan who was starting out in his debut campaign as manager.

“They will always be with me,” Horan said, speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic Football Show. “Particularly Ruislip. We were two points down going into injury time. My first championship game of my first year, almost the shortest intercounty managerial career of all time. Trevor Mortimer, Andy Moran and Kevin Mc got us out of jail that day in injury time. It went to extra-time and then we came home.

“We had one in New York a couple of times as well. When you are preparing for the Connacht championship, and look I think the provincial championships are completely devalued now, they are different this year to what they were. 2019 was the last time we were in New York.

“It is just something you don’t need, headaches you don’t need coming into championship. The logistics, training plans, hotels. I remember last time we were in New York we’d three in a room and there was one bed. Crazy stuff you wouldn’t believe. Training facilities, the nutrition, all that kind of stuff.”

London drew their opening game of the Allianz League Division 4 against Wexford but failed to secure another point in league. Much less is known about New York, although it is reported former Kerry intercounty forward Gavin O’Brien has been training with them in recent weeks.

“You really have no idea what you are going to face out there as regards the team,” Horan explained. “You do your research and try to get players. There is always a couple of Kerry players, they could be good. There are always a couple of Galway players. All that stuff you are trying to piece together.

“All the story is that New York have trained consistently, trained well. A similar team to last year. A surprise will happen out there at some stage. Andy more than anyone knows what can happen out there. They are eventful trips for sure.”