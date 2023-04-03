Mikey Kiely and Daniel O'Mahony take HEC Player of the Year awards

Electric Ireland has announced the winners of this year’s GAA Higher Education Rising Star Hurling and Football Players of the Year awards.

On Monday night, 30 players across the Higher Education Hurling and Football Championships were celebrated at the Higher Education Awards in Castletroy, Limerick.

But only two of those talented players would pick up the major individual honours on offer. And it was announced that the winner of the 2023 Football Player of the Year trophy is UCC’s Daniel O’Mahony.

The Knocknagree man was a powerful performer in the centre of UCC’s defence throughout their campaign. O’Mahony, a towering athlete, frequently provided inspiration when bursting forward after collecting possession.

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR: St Mary's Jude Campbell with Daniel O'Mahony of UCC. Pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy

While in Hurling the top gong went to UL’s Mikey Kiely as he was named as the 2023 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Star Hurling Player of the Year following his excellent displays last term.

Goals were Kiely’s calling card, with the Abbeyside Ballinacourty club man scoring eight in total across the Championship, including three against UCD and four in the final. A massive talent for Waterford, he also hit the winner in last year’s final.

Speaking about the announcement, Uachtarán CLG, Larry McCarthy said: “We are delighted to celebrate these players’ achievements through the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling and Football Teams of the Year. We also extend our warmest congratulations to the Players of the Year announced this evening, Mikey Kiely and Daniel O’Mahony.”

Sarah Sharkey, Group Sponsorship & PR Manager Electric Ireland commented: “Congratulations to Daniel and Mikey who have been recognised this evening as the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Football and Hurling Players of the Year, respectively. They, and the other players celebrated this evening, should be immensely proud of their achievements following a fantastic Higher Education season.”