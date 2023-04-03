Sarsfields retain perfect league start with defeat ofCharleville

Cork Hurling League Round-Up

Three perfect records went into weekend three of Division 1 in the RedFM Cork SHL but only one remained intact at the close of business on Sunday as Blackrock and Na Piarsaigh dropped their first points of the campaign.

Sarsfields were the exception, and after two comfortable wins in the opening two rounds, they were pushed to the pin of their collar before finally seeing off the challenge of Charleville to maintain their flawless start.

Charleville were in fine order coming up to half time as they led by 0-9 to 0-4 with Jack Doyle hitting 0-4 and Gavin Kelleher helping himself to 0-2. A rocket of a goal from Shane O’Driscoll coming up to the break put Sars back in business before another goal from James Sweeney eleven minutes into the second half gave them the lead for the first time. That second goal proved to be the difference between them as the Riverstown outfit ran out 2-12 to 0-15 winners as Sweeney also helped himself to 0-3 and Daniel Hogan pilfered 0-4.

In a windy Douglas on Saturday afternoon there was to be no separating the hosts and their visitors from Blackrock as they finished deadlocked on 1-15 to 0-18. The Rockies played with the elements in the opening half and they made the most of it as they led by 0-11 to 1-4 at the break with Kevin O’Keeffe hitting 0-3 while Tadhg Deasy and Robbie Cotter both slung over a brace of points. However, Eoin Dolan’s goal kept Douglas close, though Deasy and O’Keeffe further stretched the Rockies’ lead on the resumption. Douglas dug in, with Brian Turnbull hitting 0-5 and they hit the last five scores of the game, Stephen Moylan with the equaliser, to ensure both sides remain unbeaten.

Na Piarsaigh travelled to Fr O’Neill’s and it was the Imokilly side who took the spoils as they recorded an emphatic 2-26 to 0-13 win to end the Nothsiders’ unbeaten run. O’Neill’s goals came from Billy Dunne and Jason Hankard in the opening half and from there they never really looked back with John and Joe Millerick and Cillian Broderick all on song. For Na Piarsaigh Craig Hanifin scored 0-7 while Luke Sheehan ended up with 0-2.

Over in Killeagh, Carrigtwohill recorded their first win of the campaign as they ran out 0-23 to 1-9 victors over their hosts. Sean Walsh and Liam Gosnell were Carrigtwohill’s main men with Walsh hitting 0-10, half of them from play, and Gosnell rifling over 0-7. Ryan McCarthy was best for Killeagh as he scored 1-6, the goal coming late in the day while his brother, Dylan, hit 0-3.

Finally, Kanturk and Erin’s Own both picked up their first points of the campaign as they played out a 1-14 to 0-17 draw on Sunday morning. The evergreen Eoghan Murphy was the Imokilly side’s biggest hitter as he notched 0-11, 0-3 from play, while James O’Carroll also contributed 0-3. Rory Sheahan was Kanturk’s top scorer with 0-7 while James Fitzpatrick raised the sole green flag of the game.

In Division 2 the game of the weekend saw the last two county champions, St Finbarr’s and Midleton, clash in Clonmult Memorial Park. Despite trailing by 0-10 to 0-8 at the break, it was the Barr’s who emerged victorious by 0-20 to 0-17 to go top of the table with Jack Cahalane in fine form. He scored 0-10, three of which came from play while Billy Hennessy and Pádraig Buggy both registered 0-2. Aaron Mulcahy was unerring from frees for the Magpies while Kian Farmer, Tadhg O’Leary Hayes and Ross O’Regan all contributed two points.

Courcey Rovers join them on five points at the top of the table as they recorded an impressive 1-16 to 0-15 win away to Bishopstown on Saturday. Richard Sweetnam was their top scorer with 0-9, Tadhg O’Sullivan hit 0-3 while Colin Roche hit the crucial goal in the second half after the ‘Town had been reduced to fourteen men. Conor Hegarty was Bishopstown’s main man with 0-7 and goalkeeper Cathal Fitzpatrick struck over four frees as they still search for their first points of the campaign.

A Jack Twomey goal proved pivotal for Newtownshandrum as they bested Bride Rovers by 1-20 to 2-10. Conor Twomey hit 0-5 for the winners, including two line balls, while Adam Walsh contributed 2-8 for Bride Rovers.

Finally Ballincollig earned their first win of the campaign with a 0-15 to 0-12 win over Fermoy.