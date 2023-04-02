'Is that a f***ed up championship?' - Gallagher fumes at scheduling of Ulster U20 championship 

Before taking questions on his team’s defensive collapse, Derry manager Rory Gallagher wanted to talk about the scheduling of the Ulster U20 championship.

The Derry U20s play Donegal in the Ulster semi-final on Wednesday, April 12. The Derry seniors open their provincial campaign away to Fermanagh three days later on Saturday, April 15.

There are five U20s - Lachlan Murray, Matthew Downey, Niall O'Donnell, Eoin McEvoy, and Mark Doherty - in Gallagher’s senior panel. All bar Doherty saw gametime during Sunday’s Division 2 final defeat. But if any of this quintet is named in the Derry U20 panel for their Ulster semi-final, they will be ineligible for the county’s Ulster SFC quarter-final.

There mightn’t have been any of the trademark spitting in the hands, but Gallagher was as fired up over this issue as he had been for the 70 minutes previous on the Hogan Stand sideline.

“If the five are named in the U20 squad on the Wednesday, they cannot play senior on the Saturday. Yet Donegal don't play senior until April 23. If they had four or five like us, they'd be eligible (for both). Is that a f***ed up championship?” asked the Derry boss.

“We are very disappointed with it. We are very disappointed the Ulster Council didn't see fit to move the U20 fixture.

“We offered to play the U20 this week, on Wednesday, Thursday, Good Friday. That would mean the U20 fixture is more than seven days from the senior game.

“There is big talk in the world about equality and diversification. Yet Derry players are not equal to Donegal players because they do not get the opportunity to play in both championships. Our players are not getting the equal opportunity the Donegal players are getting.”

Gallagher said that if a new date cannot be found for the U20 game that is more than seven days from their senior game, the new rule brought in at Congress whereby an U20 cannot line out in U20 and senior championship games within a seven-day period should be deferred until next year.

“Either find a solution or the ruling is put back to next year. It is absolutely ridiculous it was brought in.” On his usually robust defence being opened up for nine goal chances and four green flags, Gallagher offered the following explanation.

“We have had a number of our players, Padraig Cassidy, Gareth McKinless, who didn’t play an awful lot of the league and they probably struggled to match the intensity of it. We tired, lost Conor Glass (nicked hamstring) from the middle of the field, and we had to chase it a bit more.”