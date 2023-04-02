'Days like this were made for Red Óg', says Sligo star Niall Murphy

Allianz National Football League Division 4 final

Sligo 2-10 Wicklow 0-14

Old friends were on everyone's mind on a memorable evening for Sligo and their manager Tony McEntee at Croke Park.

Exactly a year to the day since the passing of former Sligo player Red Óg Murphy, the Yeats County came from behind with a strong second-half performance to claim the Division 4 league title.

Captain Niall Murphy, who was Man of the Match with 1-4, dedicated the win to former team-mate Murphy and said that 'days like this were made for Red Óg'.

Murphy spoke for the group when he said that 'we miss him dearly', adding that 'Red Óg's legacy will live on'.

Manager McEntee said that whether they won or lost, it was always going to be a unique occasion.

"Winning means that we'll come with a different mindset to training on Tuesday, we're less critical of ourselves and we're looking forward to training whereas if we had been beaten, we'd be looking at a critical analysis of what went wrong and we'd be picking out mistakes that, in all honesty, are irrelevant because of the occasion and the atmosphere and the venue and things like that," said McEntee.

"Also, the day that's in it, being Red Óg's anniversary. That was probably playing on the fellas' minds as well.

"Red Óg would have two very close people on the field. One is Luke Towey and the second is Alan Reilly. In the second-half in particular, Luke stood up really well and Alan's contribution was important."

The other close friendship that framed much of the buildup to the Division 4 decider was between McEntee and Wicklow manager Oisin McConville. The Crossmaglen Rangers clubmates won All-Ireland medals together, for club and county, and are in regular contact as key figures in the club's underage setup.

"We're entirely comfortable with each other," said McEntee. "Me and Oisin spoke a number of times early in the week and we both get on very well and respect each other in relation to our work. We're entirely comfortable with that.

"There has been a lot of banter and texting around the town at home all week but that's all part of it. It's a great honour for our club to be fair that we have two clubmen from Crossmaglen representing two different counties in a final at Croke Park. I don't know if it's rare or not but it's certainly not common."

Wicklow enjoyed an early bounce with eight first-half points despite slippery conditions and at times driving rain. They led 0-7 to 0-2 at one stage but Murphy's 29th minute goal - which owed plenty to Nathan Mullen's terrific burst through the centre - gave Sligo a fighting chance and they trailed by just 1-3 to 0-8 at half-time.

A third quarter burst of scoring which yielded 1-4 without response, including Paul Kilcoyne's 43rd minute goal, left Sligo in pole position and they duly closed it out from there.

There is little time for celebration or even reflection as they will play London in the Connacht SFC on Saturday.

"The trophy and the success is certainly something that will lift us," said McEntee.

Wicklow lost little face in defeat as they battled gamely. In the closing 20 minutes, they outscored Sligo by 0-5 to 0-3 and have a decent platform from which to attack their Leinster SFC opener against Carlow next Sunday.

"Obviously we're disappointed but, to be honest, I'd be proud of the boys' performance because coming into the game not many people would have given us much of a shout yet I thought we bossed it for long periods," said Wicklow manager McConville.

Scorers for Sligo: N Murphy (1-4, 1 free, 1 mark); P Kilcoyne (1-0); S Carrabine (0-2, 1 free); N Mullen, L Towey, C Lally, P Spillane (0-1).

Scorers for Wicklow: K Quinn (0-5, 2 frees, 1 mark); M Jackson (0-3, 2 '45s, 1 free); D Darcy (0-2, 2 frees); JP Hurley, C O'Sullivan (1 free), M Kenny, D Healy (0-1).

Sligo: D Lyons; E Lyons, E McGuinness, N Mullen; P McNamara, B Cox, L Towey; P Kilcoyne, C Lally; P Spillane, S Carrabine, D Quinn; N Murphy, P O'Connor, K Cawley.

Subs: M Gordon for Quinn (39); A Reilly for O'Connor (57); G O'Kelly Lynch for Cawley (63); M Walsh for Spillane (65).

Wicklow: M Jackson; E Murtagh, M Stone, J McCall; C McDonald, P O'Keane, T Maher; JP Hurley, P O'Toole; A Maher, M Kenny, D Fitzgerald; D Healy, K Quinn, E Darcy.

Subs: K Furlong for McCall (52); Z Cullen for A Maher (53); C O'Sullivan for Fitzgerald (57); F O'Shea for T Maher (60); J Keogh for Kenny (70).

Referee: P Faloon (Down).