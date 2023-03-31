Mayo make ten changes to team for final clash against Galway

Mayo Manager Kevin McStay has rung the changes from his side for their league final encounter with neighbours Galway.
Mayo make ten changes to team for final clash against Galway

FINAL: Mayo name their side to play neighbours Galway in the Division 1 league final. Pic: INPHO/John Corless

Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 18:32
Fiona Halligan

Mayo have made ten changes to the side which was defeated by Monaghan for their league final clash with Galway on Sunday in Croke Park (4pm).

Colm Reape returns to goals in place of Robbie Hennelly. Jack Coyne replaces Donnacha McHugh, David McBrien starts for Pàdraig O'Hora with Sam Callinan retaining his place. Conor Loftus returns to the half back line replacing Jason Doherty and team captain Paddy Durcan comes in for Michael Plunkett with the inform Stephen Coen holding his place. 

Diarmuid O'Connor returns to midfield in place of Bob Tuohy and partners with Matthew Ruane. 

In the half forward line, Jack Carney starts instead of Frank Irwin, Fionn McDonagh replaces Kevin McLoughlin with Jordan Flynn retaining his spot to complete the line.

Aidan O'Shea starts again in the full forward line and is joined by James Carr and Ryan O'Donoghue who start in place of Conor McStay and Paul Towey.

Brendan Cawley from Kildare will be the man in the middle for the local derby clash on Sunday and the game is live on TG4. 

Mayo: C Reape, J Coyne, D McBrien, S Callinan, S Coen, C Loftus, P Durcan (c), M Ruane, D O'Connor, F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn, A O'Shea,  J Carr, R O'Donoghue

More in this section

Goals from Hession and Hanly help Convent of Mercy to title glory Goals from Hession and Hanly help Convent of Mercy to title glory
Rock expects O'Hanlon to be between the sticks for Sunday's final Rock expects O'Hanlon to be between the sticks for Sunday's final
Brendan Devenney and Noel Hickey 5/8/2014 Brendan Devenney recalls family double heartbreak
Mayo v Galway - Allianz Football League Division 1

GAA previews: Galway look to sow seeds of doubt in Mayo heads

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd