Mayo make ten changes to team for final clash against Galway

Mayo have made ten changes to the side which was defeated by Monaghan for their league final clash with Galway on Sunday in Croke Park (4pm).
Colm Reape returns to goals in place of Robbie Hennelly. Jack Coyne replaces Donnacha McHugh, David McBrien starts for Pàdraig O'Hora with Sam Callinan retaining his place. Conor Loftus returns to the half back line replacing Jason Doherty and team captain Paddy Durcan comes in for Michael Plunkett with the inform Stephen Coen holding his place.
Diarmuid O'Connor returns to midfield in place of Bob Tuohy and partners with Matthew Ruane.
In the half forward line, Jack Carney starts instead of Frank Irwin, Fionn McDonagh replaces Kevin McLoughlin with Jordan Flynn retaining his spot to complete the line.
Aidan O'Shea starts again in the full forward line and is joined by James Carr and Ryan O'Donoghue who start in place of Conor McStay and Paul Towey.
Brendan Cawley from Kildare will be the man in the middle for the local derby clash on Sunday and the game is live on TG4.
Mayo: C Reape, J Coyne, D McBrien, S Callinan, S Coen, C Loftus, P Durcan (c), M Ruane, D O'Connor, F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn, A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue