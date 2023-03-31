Mayo make ten changes to team for final clash against Galway

Mayo have made ten changes to the side which was defeated by Monaghan for their league final clash with Galway on Sunday in Croke Park (4pm).

Colm Reape returns to goals in place of Robbie Hennelly. Jack Coyne replaces Donnacha McHugh, David McBrien starts for Pàdraig O'Hora with Sam Callinan retaining his place. Conor Loftus returns to the half back line replacing Jason Doherty and team captain Paddy Durcan comes in for Michael Plunkett with the inform Stephen Coen holding his place.