Friends reunited in final battle: A sit down with two of Crossmaglen's finest

John Fogarty: How relieved were you both to be promoted last weekend?

Tony McEntee: I wasn’t nervous at all. I think Sligo had the work done, their fitness levels were up to a reasonable level and the ball work done to progress from Division 4 to 3. We had five games in a row where we played reasonably well. Barring a really good scare from Leitrim, I knew that we were in reasonable shape and could and should win.

Oisín McConville: It was out of our hands. The whole thing the week before didn’t help because literally everybody was saying, “I hope Sligo do it for you”. And you’re thinking, “We have a job to do too.” You know players are listening to the same thing so we had to be focused enough to win the thing. I just wanted somebody to tell me after the game then that Sligo won. Of course, it didn’t play out like that as there was complete confusion.

JF: How do you assess your time in the counties so far?

TMcE: The Covid experience was not a good one when I was taking over a team I didn’t know. That’s the impressive thing about Oisín this year, he’s taken over a team he knew little or nothing about and brought them to promotion. I was unable to do that. There were no issues with the team I inherited, it was just I didn’t know their strengths. I had difficulty with the communication piece because of Covid and not being able to spend time with them. The season was very short too. You’re unable to put any stamp on the team. The whole thing was very frustrating. Since that, it’s been very positive. We have seen a lot of club games, brought in a lot of new players. Players who were involved in hurling or not interested in football at least at county level have come back in and strengthened the squad.

OMcC: I had a heads-up on the job because I was approached a number of years ago. When that happens, it piques your interest and I was keeping an eye on how things were going on, but you don’t really know until you get in there and in under the skin of the thing. You realise then how big a task it’s going to be. The great thing is the people in Wicklow all want the same thing. There were mistakes made by myself at the start. I thought it had to be all about conditioning and physique and we started to address that but by the time Christmas was over we were straight into the O’Byrne Cup and then the league and we simply hadn’t enough done on the pitch. I should have spoken to Tony about his experience of starting with Sligo. We were into the league before we had the trust built up between the management and players.

TMcE: The funny thing about that, Oisín, is that keeps going. I’m in year three and I feel I’m still getting to know fellas. Learning wee bits about them. There’s always a cautiousness about giving up too much as a manager and vice-versa.

OMcC: There’s a balancing act there – do I really want them to see who I really am or not?

JF: All joking aside, Tony, if Oisín had rang you about it, would you have obliged?

TMcE: I would have, of course. We all probably should talk more because the role of the inter-county manager, as you’ve seen with the number of them leaving, is very difficult being based on results and expectations. It’s a lonely place sometimes but one we should get more familiar with talking about.

JF: How difficult is it living a considerable distance from the counties?

TMcE: It is a huge man-management challenge. The idea that you can meet up with them early before training for a cup of tea is not practical when you live so far away. It’s okay for people who are regularly playing, they’re fine. It’s the fellas who are playing a few minutes from week to week and think they’re going to make progress but they’re not. We fall down with the fellas who don’t make the panel. It’s not so much that they’re forgotten about but our focus is elsewhere. We have tried to help that with (selector) Noel McGuire doing work the morning of match-days with the players beyond the 26 to get in some load. It gives them that bit of attention and shows that he cares, which he does.

OLD PALS: Sligo manager Tony McEntee. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

OMcC: It’s generally two hours to Rathdrum where we train but if you hit the M50 at the wrong time, you’re absolutely snookered. We try to get down early and you can get a lot done then but to go back on Tony’s point you might only get a chance to chat with one or two players and that’s the thing that I find most frustrating. You make the most of time on the road to ensure the time you have at training is for training.

JF: What struck you first about Sligo and Wicklow?

TMcE: Sligo are going through a resurgence at under-age football with the minors, U20s and both schools won the Connacht titles this year. We’re on a wave, which is creating a huge amount of positivity around the county. It was something that was absent. It was only 2019 when Sligo were last in Division 3 but you wouldn’t have got that sense last weekend. Prior to the minor success, it was felt that Sligo were forever waiting for success but it is changing and there’s a county board there looking for change. There’s an effort to move into that language of high performance, I suppose. That’s harder for the smaller county as it requires more effort from fewer people.

OMcC: It was geography for me. Somebody decided to stick a massive mountain in the middle of the county. When I went down, a lot of the older generation told me about one side of the county not getting on with the other but that’s not the case, thankfully. That’s just times gone by. Logistically, it can be a challenge. When the weather is bad, you’re not going to get across the Sally Gap and you’re talking about boys being on the road up to two hours to get to training. In Armagh, you’d get to Lurgan in the north of the county from the south in an hour - or a lot less if Tony is driving.

JF: The great Armagh team of 2002 has spawned so many managers. It’s obvious it was full of leaders but were there any other reasons?

TMcE: Oisín (invites to talk).

OMcC: I was hoping you’d go and I’d say, “I agree with Tony.” What happened in ‘02 was a change from the norm, maybe something a bit pure. In relation to what we’ve just spoken about, the time we spent together was a lot. We knew each other inside out for good or for bad. There were a lot of strong characters who even at that stage thought they could manage the team. When you do manage, you have a lot of appreciation for the people who did manage during that spell because it is tough. I didn’t think I would end up coaching or managing outside of under-age. I came to it a bit later.

TMcE: In the Joe (Kernan) and the pre-Joe periods, there were strong characters like Jarlath Burns and (Kieran) McGeeney. Looking a wee bit deeper into that, there were many years when we didn’t have success, ‘97 to 2001, and maybe could have got more success. All those strong characters, ourselves included, had parts to play in that and in some parts of that we were at fault. Often, we would look at team tactics ourselves and developing parts of our play and I think that formed that idea about management. Joe came in and crystallised some of that and certainly around the likes of McGeeney it helped to drive that leadership piece. However I would say this: for all the players in the group involved in management, none of them have really been successful. Yes, we won club All-Irelands and club championships and various things like that, but to say we have been successful, any of us at this stage, I think is a bit of a stretch, really. Because we’re all still trying to catch up, still learning our trade. The most experienced is Kieran at this stage and he is still plying his trade whereas the likes of Oisín and myself are only starting to get off the ground. We are interested in it and it’s an area we’re looking to learn and develop in but we’re still a wee bit away from being successful.

JF: Championship is the following weekend for both of you but how much do you want to beat each other?

OMcC: The most important thing is we’re promoted but it’s still an important game because you’re going to Croke Park. A lot of our boys are only kids and they’ll benefit from this regardless.

TMcE: Most of our boys would have only been in Croke Park once, which was last year. Success is something we’re trying to develop in Sligo. The game in London is more important but we will be looking for success and to keep the winning run going for a seventh game on the trot.

JF : Neither of you answered the question.

OMcC: He’s already got one over me this year (Sligo beat Wicklow in Round 2) so if there was any decency in him whatsoever...

TMcE: After getting Oisín out of Division 4, I don’t know how much more I can do for him. I’ve no intention of doing anything more for him in this final.