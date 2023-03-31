GAA previews: Galway look to sow seeds of doubt in Mayo heads

SATURDAY

Allianz Football League.

Division 3 final.

Cavan v Fermanagh, Croke Park 7.15pm (A. Nolan, Wicklow) Live TG4.

Having lost the last two games, Cavan will want to show exactly why they were qualified before everyone else. Not only that, a return to winning ways in the form of silverware would be a great platform going into the Ulster championship where they are considered dark horses to make the final and slip into the Sam Maguire Cup.

Fermanagh needed to beat them last weekend and surely did but Cavan’s effort wasn’t as full-hearted as it might have been. A tighter leash should be put on Ultan Kelm this time around but after losing the Tailteann Cup final here last year Cavan, led by Gearóid McKiernan, have enough to win. Verdict: Cavan.

Division 4 final.

Sligo v Wicklow, Croke Park 5pm (P. Faloon, Down).

The close friendship of the respective managers has been a main talking point here although there are a few players worth attention in the likes of Wicklow’s scoring goalkeeper Mark Jackson and Sligo inside forward Finnian Cawley. Having both been in Division 3 in the last four years, it will be about avoiding a a quick return for both counties next year but for now they can focus on silverware fuelling them for their provincial championships. Sligo seem to be that little bit more capable of compartmentalising this game and next week’s trip to London compared to Wicklow who are in championship action the same weekend against Carlow. Verdict: Sligo.

Allianz Hurling League.

Division 3A final.

Roscommon v Armagh, Páirc Tailteann 2pm (J. Connor, Donegal).

Roscommon were 20 points the better team when these sides met in the middle of March. It won’t be as one-sided but you imagine it will take a lot to turn that around in a short space of time. Verdict: Roscommon.

Division 3B final.

Cavan v Leitrim, GAA CoE, Abbottstown 3pm (P. Owens, Down).

Just the one slip for an improving Cavan side in Division 3B and while Leitrim sharpened themselves in the semi-final against Longford they can edge this. Verdict: Cavan.

SUNDAY

Allianz Football League.

Division 1 final.

Mayo v Galway, Croke Park 4pm (B. Cawley, Kildare) Live TG4.

All the questions about this game are being asked of Mayo’s bona fides but what about Galway’s? Is it enough to win a first national title in 22 years or do they want to create so much doubt in Mayo’s heads before facing Roscommon that they impact the result of that game too? Is it too much or can they have both because that’s their ideal. Courtesy of their bye to the Connacht semi-final, Galway can attack this game with more gusto than Mayo, who subconsciously or not have to be feeling the Rossies’ game loom large.

While managements have changed and Kevin McStay has given little reason to believe Mayo won’t make a genuine effort to win on Sunday, if Mayo 2022 were so worried about Galway three weeks after a final that they took an indifferent approach to last year’s final against Kerry, they must be concerned about the prospect of Roscommon coming just seven days later. If things don’t go their way, wait for the claims that Mayo were getting their excuses in early looking for the game to be played on a Saturday. In saying that, Mayo might very well consider they, like Galway and Roscommon, have already qualified for the Sam Maguire Cup and attack this game as Galway undoubtedly will.

And it’s not as if Mayo were all that hung up on Connacht during current coach Stephen Rochford’s time as manager – they didn’t win a Nestor Cup in those three years. However, the most likely scenario is championship is championship and Mayo can’t devote themselves to this staging, even if it is Galway who will be reminded by their management that they threw away a win in Castlebar in Round 1. As Roscommon watch on, it would be surprising if the game turns out to be over-tactical. Mayo don’t want to lose but not as much as Galway want to win. Verdict: Galway.

Division 2 final.

Derry v Dublin, Croke Park 1.45pm (L. Devenney, Mayo) Live TG4.

A review of the tape from Celtic Park last month wouldn’t have made pretty viewing for Dublin. Ciarán Kilkenny wouldn’t have had to be reminded that the result could have been different but for him choosing to fist a point instead of passing inside to Cormac Costello to palm home a goal. That Brendan Rogers was able to advance to score the winner with relative ease might have told more of a story about Dublin’s conditioning but it wouldn’t be excused in a camp as demanding as Dublin’s. They are the type of scalp Derry have not yet taken in Croke Park.

Rory Gallagher will appreciate that Division 1 football was the next rung for Derry but they need to be beating fellow All-Ireland contenders where it matters too. Have they added more to their attacking play that so obviously needed attention after last year? Scoring 120 points as opposed to 110 in Division 2 last year and being the third top scorers in the group indicates they still have work to do, as much as their defence has been meaner. With more leading players available, Dublin should be a tougher nut to crack here. There’s a hint of extra-time about this one but Dublin to pull through largely because they need the boost more than Derry. Verdict: Dublin.

Allianz Hurling League.

Division 2A final Kildare v Offaly, MW Hire O'Moore Park 2pm (T. Walsh, Waterford) Sport TG4 YouTube.

David Herity has to be commended for the manner in which Kildare have topped this year’s table although he would also acknowledge the consideration given to the under-age hurling structures in the county this last while. Offaly know from the drawn final round game that they are in for a battle and yet being able to beat Kerry a second time should give them a massive morale boost heading to Portlaoise. Verdict: Offaly.

Division 2B final.

Meath v Donegal, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 2pm (C. McDonald, Antrim).

Donegal took more than a final place away from Aughrim last weekend. Given they were so poor against Wicklow in Round 4, that one-point win will give them great belief facing Meath. Still, Seoirse Bulfin’s side looked far and away the best in the group this year. Verdict: Meath.

Very Senior Camogie League.

Division 1B.

Antrim v Wexford, Portglenone 2pm (J. Dermody).

Postponed last week because of a bereavement, Antrim can finish their campaign with a win. Verdict: Antrim.