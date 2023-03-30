Michelle Teehan: 'It shouldn’t even be a discussion really'

The Camogie Association’s now cancelled 2023 All-Star tour to Canada would have put players in an awful position, according to Kilkenny defender Michelle Teehan.

Corner-back Teehan was a nominee last year and eight of her team-mates ended up on the All-Star selection. The tour had been scheduled to take place just one week out from the start of the All-Ireland championship. As a result, it was heavily-criticised by several players and eventually the Camogie Association informed counties it would not take place.

“It is tough from a player’s point of view. It is a great thing to have,” said Teehan.

“You’d love to see it keep going. It is very disappointing from a player’s point of view. There is work going on in the background, hopefully they can come up with an alternative solution.

“It was a big ask. A huge ask from players. It is a tough one and it should never have been something a player had to decide on or think about, whether they leave their team two weeks out from championship shouldn’t even be a discussion really.”

There had been consultation between the Camogie Association, GPA, and player representatives from Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, and Waterford. In the end they concluded with the decision to not go ahead in May as planned or on any alternative dates. Teehan said she was hopeful the award winners would still get some reward for their 2022 showings.

“I’d love to see the players from this year get the benefit of it later in the year. I really don’t know what the options are for the association or the players. I know it is difficult with fixtures and everything, I’m not too sure on that.” For players, the most frustrating element was the lack of consultation.

“I do think there probably is times you feel blindsided with stuff like this event or it being cancelled. The All-Star, where it was going to be. I know players weren’t aware of that before it went out. Little, tiny things like that I think could be improved. I’m not sure how it is done in other associations. I can only speak on what I’ve seen so far.”

It doesn’t have to be this way. It isn’t always this way. A few years ago, a clamour for change came from the players. The GPA formed a group and the association held a feedback forum in Croke Park. Representatives from every intercounty panel were invited.

It led to positive change. Some of it forced defenders like Teehan to change. The banning of handpass goal meant she could focus on her opponent’s hurl. Physically she can get away with a bit more. The game is in a better place after that process.

“It is very effective when players take a stand and voice their opinion because players do know a lot and are on the ground.”

And it keeps coming. Recently the Thomas McCurtains club in London launched a 'Shorts not Skorts' campaign to push for change ahead of camogie congress, which takes place in Tipperary on 31 March and 1 April. They interviewed 240 players and found that 82% preferred a move to shorts. Teehan is in full agreement.

“I am definitely in favour it. It is something I don’t see why we are still in skorts. I myself personally would be a lot more comfortable in shorts. Even when you fall to the ground, shorts are a lot more comfortable. It is probably just a traditional thing at the minute, but I am definitely in favour.

“They obviously have tight shorts under and then a skirt essentially over it. (When) that skirt goes up it is just the tight shorts. I really don’t think there is any benefit to them.”

Teehan was speaking at the launch of Optimum Nutrition’s new three-year partnership as Official Performance Nutrition Partner of the Gaelic Players Association.