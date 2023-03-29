Stephen Mooney inspires Monaghan to stunning comeback over Cavan

Cavan 0-13 Monaghan 1-11

Stephen Mooney inspired Monaghan to a stunning comeback victory over Cavan in Kingspan Breffni. Mooney landed the first half penalty but his brace in the late match winning sequence of four unanswered scores was pivotal.

Monaghan with the preliminary round win over Armagh a few days earlier counted for nothing at the start of this local derby. Cavan were tactically astute and completely dominated thanks to a high press on Monaghan’s kick outs.

Three rows of four Cavan players had the visitors completely penned into their own half and struggling for possession and a foothold in the game.

To add to the hosts endeavour, both inside men were in punishing form from the off. Daire Madden and Darragh Lovett beside him had Damien Donohoe’s side four points to the good as Monaghan could not get the ball away.

When Monaghan did adapt, they were dangerous, and realised they had space inside. Caolan McCabe nearly found the net only for Cormac Brady’s goal-line save in their first foray forward.

Farney full forward, Mooney cut the gap to one point with a brace of points and the switch of Michael Hamill to a deeper position really bought dividends for the visitors.

Hamill and Mooney combined and the latter was fouled and tucked away a penalty to draw the sides level for the first time in the game in the 22nd minute. Cavan goalkeeper Jake Norris was unlucky to see the ball slither under his grasp.

Cavan responded well to the set back, Cormac McGeough initially and Lovett and Tynan edged last year's Ulster finalists to a deserved 0-9 to 1-4 half time lead.

Both sides tightened up after the break as the scoring rate dropped dramatically. Cavan, guilty of twelve wides over the hour, will look to this period as where the quarter final was squandered.

On the other side of things, Monaghan drove on and took the advantage on the scoreboard. Mooney led the line superbly with key scores in the matching winning push. Hamill gave his side the lead for the first time in the game as late as the 58th minute.

Lovett had a chance to bring the game to extra time but skied his effort wide as Monaghan hung on, to now play Down in the semi final in seven days time.

Scorers for Cavan: D Madden 0-7 (5f), D Lovett 0-3, S Tynan 0-2 C McKeogh 0-1.

Scorers for Monaghan: S Mooney 1-4 (1-0pen, 3f, 1m), C Conlon (1’45) and R Duffy 0-2 each, M Hamill, C Eccles and M McPhillips 0-1 each.

CAVAN: J Norris; C Brady, E Crowe, B McGahan; R Brady, C McCabe, C McKeogh; P Smyth, C Ó Reilly; E Shehu, T Farrelly, F Shehu; S Tynan, D Madden, D Lovett.

Subs: O Rehill for Farrelly (40), S Og McGearty for Ó Reilly (45), M Smith for E Shehu (46), B Donnelly for Tynan (50) K Lovett for R Brady (54).

MONAGHAN: D Croakin; C Hughes, L Kelly, N Meehan;B Walker, D Byrne, C Reilly; R Duffy, D McCahey; C Conlon, M McPhillips, C Eccles; H McDonald, S Mooney, M Hamill.

Subs: T Hughes McCahey (ht), J Slevin for Walker (ht), D McConnell for C Hughes (42), D Mee for McDonald (59), S Treanor for Eccles (63).

Referee: M Dorrian (Donegal).