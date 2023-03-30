Damien Comer happy with Galway's growing strength in-depth

Damien Comer reckons Allianz League finalists Galway have already gone a long way towards adding badly needed punch to their bench.

Last year's All-Ireland finalists collected a remarkable 4-2 from substitutes during the 2022 Connacht semi-final win over Leitrim but picked up just one more point from a sub - Finnian O Laoi's in the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat of Armagh - in the rest of their campaign.

Attacker Comer acknowledged that Galway took 'a bit of stick' in particular for not getting enough of a kick from subs during July's All-Ireland final loss to Kerry.

The Kingdom themselves were grateful that afternoon to half-time substitute Killian Spillane for the two points he provided in the narrow win.

So far in this season's league, Galway manager Padraic Joyce has handed competitive game time to 33 different players and, crucially, has enjoyed a scoring return from the bench in six of their seven games.

Comer himself came on following a knee injury and scored a point in their rematch with Kerry last weekend, as did Rob Finnerty, with 0-14 in total generated from Galway subs this term.

"It's probably an area where we would have fallen down and took a bit of stick for last year in the final, not having enough lads to come in and change the game and fair play to the management, they have really gotten that under control this year," said Comer. "Lads have put their hands up, it's great."

Across six Championship games last year, just one less than they've played in this year's league, boss Padraic Joyce used only 19 players.

"This year, whether it's through injury or form, the new lads have gotten 70 minutes in different games and some of them have got that in two or three games," noted Comer.

"That stands to you, playing high-pressure Division 1 football, high-paced games, big crowds. You can't get used to that from five minutes at the end of the game.

"Fair play to the management, they've unearthed a few really good players. Hopefully they can continue that form now going into the league final and the Championship."

Comer himself is delighted just to be involved again having initially feared he was 'a goner' for the season when he suffered what he said felt like a serious knee injury in the Round 2 league loss to Roscommon.

It turned out not to be an ACL setback, as first feared, and he ultimately missed four games before returning last weekend against Kerry.

"The way the ball came in, my right foot was behind me and I went to push off it when I landed from the jump and I just hyperextended it back," explained Comer. "The initial shock of it too was there because I had feared the worst but thankfully I got good news on the scan.

"The scan results came back and it was just bad bone bruising. It was very tender around the two bones, I was lucky I didn't fracture them. The ligaments were a bit stretched but thankfully no serious damage."

Galway won't begin their Connacht championship campaign until April 23, against Mayo or Roscommon, affording them a three-week break after the league decider. It had been reported that they would use some of this time for a pre-Championship training camp abroad though Comer ruled this out, saying it was the 'first I've heard of it anyway'.

He said all of their focus is on Sunday's clash with neighbours Mayo at Croke Park when they will challenge for a first league title win since 1981.

"It's something you'll always hear about around Galway," said Comer of the 42-year wait. "I suppose it's time we closed that gap, or tried to change that. When we talk about All-Irelands, our management team, the boys have All-Ireland medals but they don't have a league medal, and they've mentioned that too. It is a Division 1 title, a national title, and we'll be hoping to go out and put in a performance to try to win it. But they are not easily won as you can see from the long absence."

Sunday's meeting of Galway and Mayo will be their third so far this year with the sides potentially meeting again next month.

"They're probably the in-form team in the whole league, performance-wise anyway," said Comer of Kevin McStay's team. "We know as well as anyone what Mayo are like. They're always competitive and they've been that way for the last 10-plus years."