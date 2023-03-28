Marksmen Walsh and O'Flynn lead Cork minors past Waterford

Cork 3-19 Waterford 0-15

In the match programme, Cork captain Ben Walsh - the sole survivor from last year’s team - was asked what he hopes to be doing in ten year’s time?

‘Celebrating the 10 year anniversary of winning the All-Ireland minor 2023,’ he replied!

They took their first step towards fulfilling his wishes on Tuesday night at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Round 2 of the Electric Ireland MHC. And their attitude was spot-on.

Barry O’Flynn, was the star man at full-forward. The Sarsfields player is from the same club as manager Kieran Murphy, and he tallied 1-7 (all from play). Barry Walsh, outside him at wing-forward, was another to shine. He finished with 2-5.

Two cracking goals in the opening half set Cork on their way. The first in the 14th minute, a blistering shot from O’Flynn - a contender for goal of the year.

The second green flag was registered two minutes from the interval by Barry Walsh, another brilliant finish - this time from outside the 20 metre line.

O’Flynn and Walsh shared 2-8 in the opening half, after which the home side led 2-11 to 0-10. They also struck eight wides to Waterford’s two.

Colm Hartley’s free-taking technique ensured five of Waterford’s first-half points, the Ballygunner forward also scored one from play.

Cork turned to play with the wind, and O’Flynn had the scoreboard moving within 10 seconds.

Cork manager Kieran Murphy and his team line up for the national anthem. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Waterford, who made two changes from the Limerick game with Aodhán Hickey and Pat Walsh starting, stayed in touch through Hartley. But, any hopes of a comeback were dashed in the 37th minute when Barry Walsh fired his second goal, this time from the penalty spot. The one-on-one came as a result of a foul on Seán Meade.

Over the next quarter of an hour, Cork outscored Waterford six points to one - Conor McCarthy, James O’Leary and substitute Ronan Dooley supplementing efforts from Barry Walsh and O’Flynn.

The hosts eventually closed with 13 points to spare.

It must also be said both goalkeepers, Oisin Walsh and Leon Lannon, gave confident displays.

Waterford, who were already beaten by Limerick, are at home to Clare in a fortnight. Cork, who got a bye last week, entertain reigning champions Tipperary next Tuesday.

Scorers for Cork: Barry Walsh (2-5, 1-0 pen, 0-4 frees), B O’Flynn (1-7), C McCarthy (Glen Rovers) (0-2), J O’Leary, Z Biggane, F O’Brien, P Walsh and R Dooley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: C Hartley (0-10, 0-8 frees, 0-1 65), S Mackey (0-2), E Barry, G Power and C Tobin (0-1 each).

CORK: O Walsh (Youghal); C Cronin (Midleton), D McCarthy (Passage), O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels); C O’Callaghan (Kiltha Óg), Ben Walsh (Killeagh, Capt), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), C McCarthy (Glen Rovers); J Murphy (Dromina), Z Biggane (Charleville), Barry Walsh (Killeagh); S Meade (Killeagh), B O’Flynn (Sarsfields), F O’Brien (Erin’s Own).

Subs: R Dooley (Douglas) for S Meade (48), S O’Callaghan (Aghada) for C Cronin (48), P Walsh (Carrigtwohill) for F O’Brien (52), C McCarthy (St Finbarr’s) for J Murphy (54), O O’Connell (Carrigaline) for C McCarthy (Glen Rovers) (56).

WATERFORD: L Lannon (Dungarvan); T Ahern (Ballyduff Upper), D Ryan (Mount Sion), L Lynch (Ardmore); E Barry (Roanmore), C O’Sullivan (Ballygunner), A Hickey (Ballyduff Upper); D Comerford (St Molleran’s), C Carroll (Roanmore); P Walsh (Fourmilewater), S Mackey (Fenor, J-Capt), G Power (Clonea); A Regan (Mount Sion), C Tobin (Ballygunner), C Hartley (Ballygunner).

Subs: C Lineen (Lismore) for P Walsh (half-time), C Deevy (Brickey Rangers) for E Barry (44 inj), E Burke (Dungarvan) for A Hickey (46), P Power (Ballygunner) for L Lynch (56), S Kelly (Passage) for C Hartley (59).

Referee: Alan Tierney (Tipperary).